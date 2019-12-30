An ongoing debate about how to address Helena’s aging public schools reached a tipping point in 2014, when school district officials were considering a proposal to close several school buildings as part of a consolidation effort.
After a series of meetings about a potential bond election, officials announced that Hawthorne, Bryant and Jefferson elementary schools were on the chopping block.
In the days and weeks that followed, thousands of people signed petitions and held rallies to protest the proposed closures as “Save Our Neighborhood Schools” yard signs began popping up around town.
The school board ended up approving a bond initiative that included closing Bryant and razing and rebuilding Central and Jim Darcy schools. However, the board later canceled the bond election and created a committee tasked with developing a new proposal.
