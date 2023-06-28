Helena's cherished cardiologist, Dr. Richard Paustian, has planned to retire this July after 40 years of dedicated service.

Dr. Paustian is a highly respected specialist in the fields of cardiology and cardiovascular diseases. He has been consistently recognized as one of the Best Doctors in America since 1996, as voted by his fellow physicians in Montana.

"Dr. Paustian will be dearly missed. For decades he has served the patients of the Helena Community and St. Peter’s Health with excellence and compassion,” said St. Peter's Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shelly Harkins. “We are forever grateful for the selfless time and effort he gave for the health and wellness of his patients. He has saved many lives. We congratulate him and wish him the happiest of retirements.”

He received his education from Emory University Affiliated Hospitals, specializing in internal medicine. He underwent three years of intensive training in cardiology and cardiovascular diseases to advance his expertise at Emory. Dr. Paustian has received specialized training in the management of patients with heart attacks, congestive heart failure, and those requiring open-heart surgery.

During the second year of his three-year cardiology training at Emory, he began searching for living options in Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana to be closer to the Rocky Mountains. He consulted a former intern who worked as an internal medicine specialist at the Fort Harrison VA hospital in Helena to inquire about the number of cardiologists in the area.

The former intern informed him that there were no cardiologists in Helena. Paustian was confused and asked why nobody had been there and wondered if there was something wrong with the place. The intern clarified that there was no issue with the place, it was just that nobody had been there. So, he came out here and interviewed, it was interesting to him because no one even knew what a cardiologist was.

“That was pretty remarkable to me,” Dr. Paustian said. “I viewed it as the ultimate challenge, and I came out here and set up shop.”

In August 1983, Paustian moved from Atlanta, Georgia to Helena and opened his first office with three other doctors. However, the first year was a challenge as the office was small, with only a tiny desk in one corner for himself, and in the other corner sat his secretary. He had two exam rooms, one of which was the size of a closet. Paustian admitted that he had to figure things out on his own as he says medical school doesn’t teach someone how to run a practice.

Paustian was an independent doctor who also had privileges at the hospital. On his second day at the hospital, a physician approached him and inquired if he was the new cardiologist. The physician went on to express his belief that cardiologists are overpaid subspecialists who do not contribute anything to the case and care. Paustain identified him as one of the most politically influential doctors in Montana.

Two days later, that same physician had difficulty inserting a temporary pacemaker into a Supreme Court Justice. While walking in the ICU, a nurse suggested that Paustain could help. The physician doubted it, but Paustain came in and was able to insert the pacemaker with just two quick moves. This impressed the physician, and he became one of Paustian's major advocates. This provided Paustain an opportunity to showcase his skills in the ICU and led to further opportunities.

At the time, Helena had no heart cath lab available, so he had to travel to Great Falls for the procedure. However, the lab only performed two heart caths a day. After being in Helena for a month, he brought seven patients to the lab, which earned him the nickname "King Richard." He had completed enough cases over the years to present to the hospital why it would be beneficial for them to have their own cath lab in Helena. By February 1986, the hospital had opened a cath lab.

Dr. Paustian considered himself a dying breed, as an independent doctor. With the introduction of federal regulations in hospitals, many doctors began to work as contracted employees for hospitals. However, Dr. Paustian chose to remain independent because he valued the freedom to manage his practice as he saw fit. One of the advantages of his choice was the ability to maintain strong relationships with his patients.

Fred Stanaway and his wife Sue, who have been seeing Dr. Paustian regularly as a second-generation family in Helena, expressed their deep sadness upon learning about his retirement. Sue was a patient before her husband and shared a story attesting to Dr. Paustians willingness and dedication to his patients.

Fred was seeing another doctor who originally worked in Helena and moved to Butte. The doctor had put a pacemaker in Fred, which needed monitoring and checking to see if it was working properly. They had to have it fixed prior, and during covid, Fred had to travel to Butte from Helena to see if the fix had worked. Fred had a small cough and told the nurse beforehand and it wasn’t a problem. After driving to Butte, the nurse came to the waiting room and said she was sorry, but the doctor couldn't see him.

Frustrated and frantic, Sue contacted Dr. Paustian and told him what had happened, and he saw him immediately. That was when Fred became a loyal patient of Dr. Paustian.

“He is very trustworthy and attentive to his patients,” Fred said. “He was so thorough, and I was impressed with that.”

Sue recalled a time when they had brought her father into the hospital, and Dr. Paustian happened to be walking behind them and he noticed Sue’s mother seemed off. His intution was that something was wrong. It turned out that her mother was in cardiac arrest, and they wouldn’t have caught it in time without him.

Dr. Paustian says that he doesn’t look at his 40 years as one span, but rather one year 40 times. In that time, he has been able to make life-saving discoveries.

During the 90s, Pausitian saved the life of a 40-year-old man who was experiencing cardiac arrest. At the time, Pausitian was uncertain if the man would survive. He performed an ultrasound on the man's heart and sent the results to the Mayo Clinic. The clinic requested the results of an autopsy, but Paustian responded that the man had survived. He ultimately did a life-saving surgery that made the first diagnosis of its kind.

According to Paustian up to five years ago there was a grand total of seven primary cancers in the heart. He said most cancers spread to the heart but not start there. However, there is a rare tumor that starts in your heart he said, and out of the seven cases the mayo had, two were from his practice.

“I saw some incredibly unique things during my time here and that's what has really driven me,” Paustian said. “Every patient was some type of a mystery. They offered me clues, depending upon if you ask the right question, you will get your answer.”

Randy Dix was a patient of Paustain for over 25 years and has come to consider him a friend. Dix said that when you see Paustian it is not just a medical visit, he genuinely cares about you. He stated that Paustian was uncommonly one the brightest people he has ever known. Dix said that he prolonged his life immensely.

“I want to say that he treated me with a combination of directness, honesty, practicality, humor, and concern. I wish he would remain in practice,” Dix said.

During a conversation with one of his patients, Dr. Paustian was asked about his exercise routine. The patient mentioned that he had never seen the doctor exercise, despite him talking about it frequently. Dr. Paustian did not disagree and offered to exercise with the patient. The patient suggested a one-mile run, but Dr. Paustian proposed a five-mile run instead. The patient was surprised, but Dr. Paustian explained that he runs five miles every morning. He told his patient that he is an avid runner who participated in countless marathons. The patient suggested he put his medals and awards on his wall so no one would ever challenge him again.

Dr. Paustain said running gave him the energy to do his job. Due to an injury, he can no longer run, but he wakes up early every morning and walks three to five miles, often accompanied by his wife.

“If I was to go on vacation and someone had a heart attack or something, they would get mad at me, Paustain said. “But if I said I was running a marathon, then they weren’t, I guess they felt sorry for me in that regard.”

Paustian recalls working on average 120 hours a week. He said he worked between the clinic and the hospital from 6 or 7 am to about 8 or 9 pm. At The Clinic, Dr. Paustian not only tends to medical duties but also takes up the role of IT personnel. Years ago, he accepted a challenge from a computer programmer and earned the title of Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer. However, he allowed his certification to expire due to increased medical responsibilities. Nevertheless, he still manages computer maintenance, software maintenance, and programming at the establishment. In case of network glitches, he's the one held accountable.

“The main thing driving my retirement is that I'm just old, I am 71 years old,” Paustian said. “ I have worked with some of the same people for decades, and I am really going to miss that."

“For 33 years I have had the privilege of working beside Dr. Paustian as his office manager. He taught me that our top priority was to offer the best care possible to our patients,” said Tracy Blotsky, his office manager. “I am forever grateful for the opportunity to call Dr. Paustian my boss and friend and wish him the best in his and Janet’s retirement."

Paustian loves Helena and plans to stay. Upon retirement, Paustian hopes to go fishing again, which he hasn't done in roughly ten years, and hiking is also on his list. Paustian's wife created a comprehensive 40-year "honey do list " on an Excel spreadsheet. This list was started a month before his retirement announcement. Even then he looks forward to exploring the scenic views of Montana and plans to travel extensively throughout the state.

“I've met some really great people, and most I've met people under very dire circumstances,” Paustian recalled. “People are really courageous.”

To receive your medical records, you can bring in a USB to Dr. Paustian and he will copy your records.