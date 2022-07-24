Sarah McLaughlin Maddock, St. Peter's Health

Although she did not initially set out to follow in her mother’s footsteps as a nurse, Sarah McLaughlin Maddock came to appreciate what an admirable profession it is.

“Health care was in my family,” she said.

After graduating from Helena High School in 2003 and Carroll College in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in nursing, Maddock went to work in Seattle as a registered nurse in the critical care units at both the University of Washington Medical Center and University of Washington Northwestern.

“I went out to spread my wings and explore the big city,” she said, but she always wanted to come back to her family and home in Helena.

Maddock returned in 2014 and went to work at St. Peter’s Health, starting as a registered nurse in the emergency room before being promoted to a manager in the ER and now an ICU manager.

“Sarah was one of many front-line workers during the initial COVID outbreak in Helena, ensuring that all shifts were covered when staffing was at its worst due to employee illness,” her niece Teresa Schulz and husband Bradly wrote in her nomination for the 20 Under 40 award.

After meeting many patients in a moment of crisis, Maddock said, one of the most fulfilling aspects of her work is seeing them heal and walk out the hospital doors.

She initially wanted to be a teacher, and she is also grateful that she has had the opportunity to teach both nursing students and her peers throughout her nursing career.

When not at work, Maddock enjoys whitewater rafting, rock climbing, mountain biking and outdoor adventures with her husband and two boys. During her time at Carroll, she was on the college’s first soccer team to make it to the NAIA national soccer tournament.

Maddock is also the secretary and a board member for the Helena Climbers Coalition and has volunteered for the Montana Bicycle Guild.