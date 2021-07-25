Sarah Elliott, St. Peter's Health

Sarah Elliott specializes in solving complex problems.

As the first person to assume the role of director of complex care at St. Peter’s Health, a position she has held for about three years, Elliott leads the organization’s case management team and oversees the complex care team within the primary units.

“Our focus is really on helping people with complex medical and social needs, and helping connect them with resources in the community,” she said.

One of her first projects in this role was the merger of the outpatient and inpatient case management departments, which aims to make the transition smoother for patients.

After local schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Elliott also helped form a daycare program at ExplorationWorks for the children of local physicians, nurses, emergency medical technicians and other medical staff. The partnership supported ExplorationWorks during a financially difficult time and helped ensure that the parents of about 20 local children could continue reporting to work each day to fight the pandemic.