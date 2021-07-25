Sarah Elliott, St. Peter's Health

Sarah Elliott specializes in solving complex problems.
As the first person to assume the role of director of complex care at St. Peter’s Health, a position she has held for about three years, Elliott leads the organization’s case management team and oversees the complex care team within the primary units.
“Our focus is really on helping people with complex medical and social needs, and helping connect them with resources in the community,” she said.
One of her first projects in this role was the merger of the outpatient and inpatient case management departments, which aims to make the transition smoother for patients.
After local schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Elliott also helped form a daycare program at ExplorationWorks for the children of local physicians, nurses, emergency medical technicians and other medical staff. The partnership supported ExplorationWorks during a financially difficult time and helped ensure that the parents of about 20 local children could continue reporting to work each day to fight the pandemic.
Elliott grew up in Helena and graduated from Carroll College. She left the community for a few years but came back in 2009 to work at St. Peter’s Health, where she was a registered nurse for several years before becoming the director of complex care.
“It’s great to be back in Helena,” she said. “I love Helena.”
And Helena is lucky to have her.
In addition to her work at St. Peter’s Health, Elliot serves as a parent volunteer at Hawthorne Elementary School, a Helena Youth Soccer Association coach, and a member of the Healthy Together Task Force, the Helena Transition Coalition and the Capital Transit Advisory Coalition.
“We are so fortunate at St. Peter’s to have a thoughtful, intelligent, forward-thinking, dedicated, and caring leader like Sarah,” her colleagues and supervisors wrote in her nomination for the 20 Under 40 award. “She is truly helping the Helena community be the healthiest it can be.”
Editor Jesse Chaney can be reached at 406-447-4074, or find him on Twitter: @IR_JesseChaney.
In this Series
Meet Helena's 20 Under 40 class of 2021
-
Collette Anderson, Great West Engineering
-
Ingrid McLellan, Associated Dental Care of Helena
-
Abbie Cziok, Browning, Kaleczyc, Berry, & Hoven
- 20 updates