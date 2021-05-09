Sarah Allen, Montana VA Health Care System

Sarah Allen said she always knew she wanted to do something in health care and when her business degree didn’t get her where she wanted to go, she went back to school and studied to become a nurse.

“I haven’t looked back since,” she said.

Allen came to the Montana VA Health Care System at Fort Harrison as a licensed practical nurse and said she was “lucky” to get her clinical rotations completed there as a student. She was with a family member who came to the VA for treatment, and the care that relative received left an impression and “solidified” her decision to come there to work.

That family member was her father, Allen said, adding the care he received was “phenomenal.”

“They kept me very much in the loop and took care of my dad and all of the staff was fantastic,” she said. “I do my best to try and personify that every day.”

Being a nurse and working at the Montana VA were both good fits.

“First and foremost, I absolutely love the veterans,” Allen, whose husband Chris is a combat veteran, said, adding she briefly worked out in the community for four years.