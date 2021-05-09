Sarah Allen, Montana VA Health Care System

Sarah Allen said she always knew she wanted to do something in health care and when her business degree didn’t get her where she wanted to go, she went back to school and studied to become a nurse.
“I haven’t looked back since,” she said.
Allen came to the Montana VA Health Care System at Fort Harrison as a licensed practical nurse and said she was “lucky” to get her clinical rotations completed there as a student. She was with a family member who came to the VA for treatment, and the care that relative received left an impression and “solidified” her decision to come there to work.
That family member was her father, Allen said, adding the care he received was “phenomenal.”
“They kept me very much in the loop and took care of my dad and all of the staff was fantastic,” she said. “I do my best to try and personify that every day.”
Being a nurse and working at the Montana VA were both good fits.
“First and foremost, I absolutely love the veterans,” Allen, whose husband Chris is a combat veteran, said, adding she briefly worked out in the community for four years.
“The only time I had pure joy in my job is when I worked with the veterans,” she said. “That is where is my niche is -- to work with these ladies and gentlemen who have served and be able to give back to them.”
“This is where I do well,” Allen said. “It’s an amazing profession.”
Her nomination for the nurse appreciation award supports that claim.
"Sarah has worked in many fields of nursing, from pediatrics, home health, family medicine, outpatient, medical/surgical, and most recently serving our veterans as a nurse at Fort Harrison VA center," Carol Huston wrote in the nomination.
It notes she recently volunteered to participate in many COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the state.
"This has helped make the vaccine available to veterans, especially in our rural communities and facilitate the roll-out of the vaccine. This has meant early mornings, long days, and hundreds of miles, and yet when asked about it she will tell you she is so honored to be able to provide this service for those who served," the nomination states. "She is compassionate and caring, always putting her patient's needs first."
She notes there are so many opportunities as a registered nurse.
Allen, 37, is a clinical care coordinator for the sobriety wellness center in the residential rehabilitation program.
Allen said she does not know if any of her three daughters will follow in her footsteps.
Her 2-year-old thinks it’s cool to put on a stethoscope and listen to things.
The middle daughter sometimes thinks of becoming a doctor or a nurse.
And the oldest daughter has seen on TV shows the intensity and heartbreak of the medical profession.
Allen said she would encourage those who consider such a profession to approach it with a realistic viewpoint.
“Like all professions, nursing is a passion,” she said. “It is something you would not pick up mildly.”
As for the VA, Allen she plans to hang around for quite a while.
“I am not leaving until retirement,” she said.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.