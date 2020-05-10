Sara Peterson, Touchmark on Saddle Drive

"The residents and families I get to work with fill my cup every day," she said. "You get to build these relationships; it's such a joy."

The mother of Steve Shirley and Kathy Springmeyer was under Peterson's care for about 18 months after being hospitalized in February.

"Although Sara was so busy, as usual, with all her other tasks, she frequently stopped to visit Mom at St. Pete’s and the Apple Cooney rehab center, often with treats or sandwiches," they wrote in her nomination for the Independent Record's nurse appreciation award. "During those trying times, Mom was often in pain and, unusually for her, seldom talked. But when Sara arrived, Mom’s face lit up."

Prior to the woman's hospitalization, Peterson said the woman was in her office every day. Peterson said the woman thought herself a "glorified assistant in her own mind."

It is those human connections that Peterson said motivates her. She encourages every member of her staff to spend at least five earnest minutes with each Touchmark resident a day to simply listen.

"There is a lot of elderly at Touchmark and around the world who don't have anyone," Peterson said. "How can we bridge that gap of loneliness?"