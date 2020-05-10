Sara Peterson, Touchmark on Saddle Drive

Helena nurse Sara Peterson has made it her mission in life to care for the most vulnerable among us.
Prior to her career in geriatric nursing, Peterson taught grade schoolers in Colorado. She also taught English as a second language to people in Ecuador, Vietnam and South Korea. She and her husband adopted three Vietnamese children.
When one of their children was hospitalized years ago, her caring instincts kicked in at the sight of the nurses working with patients, and she knew it was the job for her.
"I had that aha moment. It just felt like exactly what I wanted to do," Peterson said. "I love teaching, but nursing is what I was meant to do."
Throughout her nursing education, Peterson developed an affinity for geriatric nursing and now, as the nursing manager at the assisted living facility at Touchmark on Saddle Drive, she takes great pride in providing care and dignity to people at the end of life.
"It's such an honor to be a part of it," she said of end-of-life care. "It is as intimate as a birth, only it's on the other end of the spectrum. It's very moving for me."
Peterson said one of the biggest benefits of geriatric nursing is the ability to form lasting relationships with her patients and their families, something not afforded to the likes of emergency room nurses.
"The residents and families I get to work with fill my cup every day," she said. "You get to build these relationships; it's such a joy."
The mother of Steve Shirley and Kathy Springmeyer was under Peterson's care for about 18 months after being hospitalized in February.
"Although Sara was so busy, as usual, with all her other tasks, she frequently stopped to visit Mom at St. Pete’s and the Apple Cooney rehab center, often with treats or sandwiches," they wrote in her nomination for the Independent Record's nurse appreciation award. "During those trying times, Mom was often in pain and, unusually for her, seldom talked. But when Sara arrived, Mom’s face lit up."
Prior to the woman's hospitalization, Peterson said the woman was in her office every day. Peterson said the woman thought herself a "glorified assistant in her own mind."
It is those human connections that Peterson said motivates her. She encourages every member of her staff to spend at least five earnest minutes with each Touchmark resident a day to simply listen.
"There is a lot of elderly at Touchmark and around the world who don't have anyone," Peterson said. "How can we bridge that gap of loneliness?"
Peterson said she manages four other nurses, four caregivers and two medical technicians, and in speaking with her, one quickly understands Peterson treats those under her watch with the same humility and care as she does her patients.
"I don't do my job by myself," she said. "They're a super, hard-working group of people, and this is not an easy job."
