The estate and the wife of a medical doctor who was struck and killed by a construction truck in Helena last year is suing the city and two contractors.
Auditors found that the department did not fully comply with state law in response to the scams.
Starting Oct. 6, Alaska Airlines is transitioning from the Q400 prop to the Embraer 175 jet on its Seattle flight from Helena Regional Airport.
A Helena man who shot at law enforcement outside his home last year was sentenced Monday to 42 years behind bars.
After many failed attempts, here I sit, a young, non-traditional buyer in my very own home.
Families eligible to receive food assistance benefits will get a one-time payment of $391 per child under a federal program that came out of the pandemic.
The judge found in all three cases that Montana’s Constitution put decision-making power with the Board of Regents rather than the Legislature.
Jory Jerae Songer was served his arrest documents Monday at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, where he was already in custody from a previous incident.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana was awarded the contract to be the third-party administrator for medical benefits and claims administration for the state of Montana Benefit Plan.
Two conservation groups have filed a lawsuit against the federal government over a recreation management plan for the Scratchgravel Hills Special Recreation Management Area northwest of Helena.