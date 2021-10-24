Sam Alpert, Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department

Sam Alpert says he has always been kind of a thrill-seeker.

So several years ago he was bored and drove by a volunteer fire department when the idea hit him that he should join their ranks. And while he is not with the department he originally joined, he is still serving.

Alpert calls firefighting a good group activity in which the outcome depends on how the squad functions together.

“It’s a team effort,” he said.

He said he has been with the Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department for about a decade. Previous to that, he had started with Baxendale. He now serves as a firefighter and emergency medical responder.

Alpert, 34, said during the summer the squad was called out two to four times a week and that has tapered off somewhat.

“It comes and goes in waves,” he said. “We are as busy as I care for us to be.”

Alpert, who is the information technology director for the Montana State Bar, encourages others to volunteer.

“I work a full-time job and have three kids and I am also a student,” he said. “The time demand once you are past the training is not that much.”