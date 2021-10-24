Sam Alpert, Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department

Sam Alpert says he has always been kind of a thrill-seeker.
So several years ago he was bored and drove by a volunteer fire department when the idea hit him that he should join their ranks. And while he is not with the department he originally joined, he is still serving.
Alpert calls firefighting a good group activity in which the outcome depends on how the squad functions together.
“It’s a team effort,” he said.
He said he has been with the Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department for about a decade. Previous to that, he had started with Baxendale. He now serves as a firefighter and emergency medical responder.
Alpert, 34, said during the summer the squad was called out two to four times a week and that has tapered off somewhat.
“It comes and goes in waves,” he said. “We are as busy as I care for us to be.”
Alpert, who is the information technology director for the Montana State Bar, encourages others to volunteer.
“I work a full-time job and have three kids and I am also a student,” he said. “The time demand once you are past the training is not that much.”
He said a few hours a week is all it takes to to fill an important need.
Alpert said he is not thinking of quitting any time soon.
“You don’t do it this for long without some moments of pause,” he said of responding to accident calls and structure fires.
But he said safety tops the list for all firefighters.
“It’s good to be able to trust that the No. 1 priority is the safety of the respondent.”
Betsy Brandborg, a friend of Alpert, praised Alpert, saying that serving is “a thankless volunteer job, as the distressed people never stop to ask for the names of those helping.”
“That makes no difference to Sam,” she said. “His compassion for our community is his driving force.”
She said he also manages the Tri-Lakes Facebook announcements, “where news travels fast--especially during fire season.”
“His posts there are serious, important AND funny,” she wrote. “Not many people have that skill set.”
“He has such a strong work ethic that he never ignores a call,” she said.
“Sam's commitment, drive and personal balance absorb the terribly sad and horrific challenges of emergency care, which seem only to cement his ability to do more,” Brandborg said. “Sam will never let his community, his family or his co-workers down.“
Susan Gobbs, another friend who knows Alpert from his state bar job, said she and Brandborg have watched Alpert's dedication to the community.
"He is such a blessing for the department," she said.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.
In this Series
Recognizing 10 first responders who go above and beyond the call of duty
-
Sam Alpert, Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department
-
Brandon Price, Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department
-
Steve Finstad, Helena Fire Department
- 10 updates