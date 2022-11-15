The Ryland KM Foote Memorial Trust, a small nonprofit in Townsend, is seeking funds to finish paying for a new sound system. The bid proposal came in at $7,362 of which we paid $5,800 with the help of our community foundation. We would like to purchase the remainder of the system (wireless microphones).

The Ryland KM Foote Memorial Trust was established in 1996 in memory of a 5th grader who drowned on his family’s ranch near Townsend. Operating as “Fun For Life,” the program awards scholarships to K through 8th grade students in art, theater, music and foreign language. We have given countless scholarships since then. Several of those recipients have gone on to attend Julliard or to perform on Broadway. We continue to follow that mission.

In 2019 we set up a subgroup to form Broadwater Community Theater at The Lodge in Townsend. We have been relatively successful so we’ve purchased equipment to present a more professional stage venue. Hence the need for lighting and sound systems, which are both in place now. We have given four performances per year except during COVID. This summer we performed Aladdin, Jr. with nine local students, marvelous costuming and stage sets and a full house three nights.

Please consider donating to our great project getting live theater to small town kids and adults.

Thank you for considering a donation to the Ryland Foote Memorial Trust, 35 River Rd. Townsend, MT 59644. For online donations, please contact us through mtskydog@mt.net.