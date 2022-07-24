Ryan Hannahoe, Montana Learning Center at Canyon Ferry Lake

Ryan Hannahoe was fascinated by both dinosaurs and space when he was a kid.

“I took the space route,” Hannahoe said.

At Montana State University, he studied teaching and worked for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, even helping on the project that replaced the Hubble telescope.

But it was while he was student-teaching 10 years ago that he was introduced to the Montana Learning Center. After starting off as a camp counselor while he was teaching middle school science, now, Hannahoe is the Learning Center’s executive director.

As executive director, Hannahoe oversees fundraising, staff and educational programming as the center hosts camps for students and trains science teachers in Montana.

He said he was driven to be involved with the Learning Center by a desire to get kids excited about science. When he thought about how he could do that on a bigger scale than teaching, the idea he came up with was training science teachers.

“In this day and age, it’s really important to start at the ground level with science education and make it really understandable,” Hannahoe said. “When teachers can do that, it peaks students’ interest level and has a large impact on science education in the state.”

Holly Bander, Hannahoe’s nominator for 20 Under 40 and a freelance grant writer for the Learning Center, wrote that Hannahoe has grown the center’s reach and programming since becoming its executive director in 2016.

According to Bander, this growth includes a summer camp that lets students dig for dinosaurs and multiple NASA-sponsored activities – incorporating both of Hannahoe’s childhood fascinations.

“While MLC can trace its roots back to the 1980s, it has never been as vibrant, visible and vital as it has been under Ryan’s leadership,” Bander wrote.

Hannahoe said his job wouldn’t be possible without the help of a great staff behind him.

And, he said, one of his favorite parts of that staff is having former students come back to work for him. According to Hannahoe, seeing that process of students growing up and coming back with a desire to help their community and world is something he loves.

He added he’s excited to continue the Learning Center’s work and growth.