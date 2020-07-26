Ryan Evans, Governor's Office of Budget and Program Planning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Ryan Evans is a public servant and baseball coach who is committed to giving back to his community.

Born and raised in Havre, Evans left Montana for about five years to pursue an undergraduate degree in political science and a master's degree in public administration.

He and his wife were living in California at the time, and he worked for the Oakland Athletics baseball team even though he was a Los Angeles Dodgers fan.

Eventually the young couple decided they wanted to move back to Montana, and Evans landed a job with the governor's office of budget and program planning. He has worked in this position since 2008.

During this time, Evans has worked with two different governors and hundreds of legislators. He has worked to craft budgets during eight legislative sessions, something he describes as his office's own World Series.

"Walking into the Capitol every day is one of the greatest privileges of my life," Evans said. "I did always have aspirations of working on big projects that bring people together."

Government work wasn't something Evans necessarily aspired to, but rather something that came to him. Evans said he kept his options open, and subjects like math and economics always made a lot of sense to him.