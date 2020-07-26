Ryan Evans, Governor's Office of Budget and Program Planning

Ryan Evans is a public servant and baseball coach who is committed to giving back to his community.
Born and raised in Havre, Evans left Montana for about five years to pursue an undergraduate degree in political science and a master's degree in public administration.
He and his wife were living in California at the time, and he worked for the Oakland Athletics baseball team even though he was a Los Angeles Dodgers fan.
Eventually the young couple decided they wanted to move back to Montana, and Evans landed a job with the governor's office of budget and program planning. He has worked in this position since 2008.
During this time, Evans has worked with two different governors and hundreds of legislators. He has worked to craft budgets during eight legislative sessions, something he describes as his office's own World Series.
"Walking into the Capitol every day is one of the greatest privileges of my life," Evans said. "I did always have aspirations of working on big projects that bring people together."
Government work wasn't something Evans necessarily aspired to, but rather something that came to him. Evans said he kept his options open, and subjects like math and economics always made a lot of sense to him.
In his position, Evans and his coworkers are on the front lines making decisions that impact every Montanan. It's their job to ensure the state budget can weather complex and unforeseen circumstances like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"Ryan's deep knowledge of these issues is coupled with his calm, insightful demeanor, which helps teams navigate contentious problems to produce outcomes," Montana Budget Director Tom Livers wrote in Evans' nomination for the 20 Under 40 award. "He is committed to making government work efficiently and effectively, while his interpersonal skills bring out the best in his colleagues and elevate the level of any workgroup or team he joins."
Outside of work, Evans is a baseball fan and a father. He started working as a volunteer coach for the Helena Babe Ruth Baseball Association in 2012. He still coaches to this day, but has also been put in charge of managing the organization's rookie program.
Over time, Evans progressed into a board position with the organization. Again, Evans said this wasn't necessarily his goal, but rather a result of his heavy involvement.
This summer, Evans will coach five baseball teams. He is also heavily involved in his eldest daughter's team.
Outside of his career and volunteer work, Evans said he hopes to spend some time this summer camping with his wife and three daughters. He is also an avid guitar player.
