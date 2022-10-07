Ruger is a 2.5yr old (DOB 11/14/19) male GSP from Spokane Humane. Currently looking for a foster or foster to... View on PetFinder
Ruger
Helena police arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of trying to kill someone following a disturbance late Sunday.
Michael Burks, owner and CEO of Fuel Fitness, released a statement Tuesday night that alleged a Fuel Fitness employee had mishandled insurance billing, leading him to close fitness centers in Butte and Helena.
A Helena garbage truck driver was arrested Monday after striking and injuring a pedestrian with a city garbage truck, authorities said.
Although state law does not require federal investigators to obtain approval from local law enforcement to conduct operations, the agents left the fairgrounds "reluctantly" and without issue.
A 55-year-old Helena man is being charged with two felony counts of criminal endangerment, and misdemeanor counts of fleeing from or eluding p…
A 57-year-old North Dakota man is charged with felony sexual assault of a juvenile and felony indecent exposure for crimes he allegedly committed when living in Lewis and Clark County.
Two Helena-area residents were charged with multiple drug-related crimes after being pulled over Sunday for having fictitious license plates.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office identified the hunter as Joseph Balyeat, 65, of Bozeman. He died of natural causes, according to the Gallatin County Coroner’s Office.
The Confluence, which will feature 40 handles of beer, will be at 40 S. Last Chance Gulch in the site of the former Pan Handler Plus building.
Without notice to members, Fuel Fitness centers in Butte and Helena shut down over the weekend. Other Fuel Fitness centers in Montana reportedly remained open. The company offered no explanation.