Rosemary Howell, Edge Marketing and Design

Rosemary Howell doesn’t hesitate to answer when asked what she likes most about being part of the team at Edge Marketing and Design.

“I love everything about my job,” the 28-year-old content manager said, adding she likes working with small businesses, her work team works well together and she likes taking information that is complex and distilling info into language that people unfamiliar can understand.

And she said she especially likes getting the word out about small businesses.

Howell's job as content manager entails writing advertising copy and doing social media accounts for clients. She said that includes big campaigns, and writing commercials for TV and radio. She said she felt "honored" to be named among the "20 under 40" awardees.

Others say the honor was due.

"Rosemary is a shining example of what a young professional should be,” said Deanna Johnson, owner and lead web designer of Edge Marketing.

“Despite Helena not being her hometown, she is committed to making Helena a better place,” Johnson said.

She encourages, and often facilitates, clients engaging with and supporting area nonprofits.

Howell, who is single, has lived in Helena since 2017, having once served as the curator of the Holter Museum of Art.

“It was a great organization to be a part of and helped me get my footing in the community,” she said.

She volunteers with and is on the board of the Helena Young Professionals, and does networking and professional development events.

“It’s more than about networking, it’s about building community,” Howell said.

She said Helena is an easy place to meet people, get engaged in the community and stay engaged. She said she loves living in the capital city.

Howell said her goals for the future include trying to help people navigate being active and expressing themselves in government and politics.

Friend Haley McKnight said Howell is defined by an “unstoppable, loving personality that shines through in everything she does.”

“She is always the first to speak up when she sees something unfair, no matter how big or scary the situation may be, which has led her to the Montana State Capitol many times,” McKnight said.