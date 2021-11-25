Rocky Mountain Development Council: Improving lives through respect, empathy, integrity and accountability

Each holiday season, Rocky Mountain Development Council, Inc. (Rocky) is reminded of how caring and supportive the Helena-area community is to those in need. Thank you for all you have done for Rocky clients and other vulnerable people this year.

Rocky’s mission is to improve quality of life and promote self-sufficiency for individuals and families. Our vision is to improve the lives of all individuals and families served by us through shared respect, empathy, integrity, and accountability. Rocky — a Community Action Agency (CAA) that primarily serves Lewis & Clark, Broadwater, and Jefferson Counties — was established in 1965, a year after federal authorizing legislation.

The programs we offer in addressing community needs include energy assistance, food and nutrition, senior volunteer opportunities, affordable housing, senior information services, Head Start, and Rocky Mountain Preschool Center.

Rocky’s wish list for this holiday season includes:

Head Start is looking for snow pants in sizes 3T, 4T, 5T, and 6T; sweatpants and underwear for girls and boys sizes 4T, 5T, and 6T; waterproof gloves and/or mittens to fit children ages 3, 4, and 5; and snow boots for girls and boys in sizes 10, 11, and 12, and socks in the same sizes.

The Meals on Wheels program is seeking activity books (crosswords, Sudoku, word finds) to alleviate older adults’ long-term isolation. Any hand-held games would be great, too. Clients also appreciate cards and candy.

Rocky’s Agency on Aging is seeking grocery/gas gift cards to better assist clients with immediate needs throughout the year.

Energy Services uses blankets, gloves, and hats for clients experiencing heat emergencies.

Rocky as a whole, appreciates cash donations to better serve the most vulnerable in our communities.

Happy Holidays from your Rocky Family!

For more information, contact Kathy Marks, Operations Director, at 406-457-7323 or kmarks@rmdc.net.

