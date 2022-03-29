“Rockin’ Broadway at Our Redeemer’s

Philip Fortenberry and Rebecca Spencer perform a “Rockin’ Broadway” concert at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 3580 N. Benton Avenue. This concert is a mini-fundraiser for Intermountain Children’s Home.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door and are available at Leslie’s Hallmark on 11th Avenue, at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church or by contacting 406-227-9711 or joyofmusic66@q.com.

Intermountain also has a ‘wish list’ of activity supplies that will be emailed to those requesting details.

The April 2 concert attendees are invited to a reception in the Great Room following the concert.

