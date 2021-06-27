 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rickey (Rick) Darrell Rogne
0 comments

Rickey (Rick) Darrell Rogne

  • 0

FRIDAY, JULY 16

ROGNE, Rickey (Rick) Darrell, was born on Nov. 27, 1943. He passed away at the age of 77 on Dec. 6, 2020 in Surprise, AZ. Funeral services will be held on July 16, 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Parish, 1502 Shirley Road, Helena, MT 59602. Everyone is welcome.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News