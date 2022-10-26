Richard Rhodes, Basin Volunteer Fire Department

Richard Rhodes thinks fire is beautiful.

And the 60-year-old Rhodes said he gets an adrenaline rush every time he fights it and brings it under control.

The chief of the Basin Volunteer Fire Department has hopscotched to and from Basin from various parts of the country such as Texas and Missouri. But in Basin he has been chief of the department for about 14 years.

There are about eight people on the volunteer squad, a mix of men and women. In general, they get 30 to 40 calls a year. Not many of those are wildland fires, “knock on wood,” he said.

His wife Dede joined the interview for this story. She’s on the department, too.

“Last year was tough,” Dede said, noting there were several structure fires in Basin.

“That is rare,” she said.

Rhodes said having a family member on the department has not posed a problem, but he admits he does worry about her on some calls.

“I appreciate her having my back and being involved with me,” he said.

Rhodes said he has two sons in Texas and Dede has a son in Belgrade.

He said he would like to see more younger people join the department.

“It is helping out where you live,” he said.

He said sometimes volunteers see things nobody should have to witness.

Dede agrees.

“Being a small community, nine times out of 10 you know the person you are working on,” she said.

When he is not serving as fire chief, he works as a detention officer with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

He said he was surprised to learn he was selected for this recognition.

His wife was not.

“He’s very good at firefighting, but he’s very humble,” she said.

And she agrees with her husband.

“He’s right, fire is beautiful,” she said.