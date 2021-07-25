Rich Bailey, 406 Electric

Rich Bailey said he’s the kind of guy who likes to put his head down and move forward, go about doing his business and get stuff done.
Maybe that’s part of the reason the 33-year-old Bailey was selected to be honored as one of the 20 Under 40 award winners.
Bailey is the founder of 406 Electric in Helena and grew up around people in the profession he has chosen.
“My stepdad is an electrician,” Bailey said. “He seemed to always be doing something different and it was interesting.”
Three years ago Bailey decided to go on his own and started his own company. He said he now has five employees.
“I like the technical side of things, doing new things and to troubleshoot an issue,” he said. “I just enjoy doing the more technical stuff and creating a system that works.”
Bailey said he just enjoys a challenge, whether it is getting a project off the ground, doing a remodel or getting electrical systems to work the way they are supposed to.
“You get something thrown at you every day and you have to make it work,” he said.
Bailey said management has its challenges, but he enjoys those challenges for the most part. He said he has tried to create a group of people who work well together and get along.
Bailey believes an environment where employees are happy trickles down to customer service.
Danielle Brooks is one of those employees.
“When you meet Rich you have a friend for life,” she said in his nomination for 20 Under 40.
Brooks said Bailey has hired top staff, given them good benefits and offers top customer service.
“And he is an amazing family man,” she adds.
He and his wife, Lena, have three children. They moved to Helena six years ago so that their kids could grow up near their cousins, he said.
“We want that relationship to be strong,” Bailey said. “We just like the Helena community and Montana values. That is what we want for our family.”
He said his future goals are for his company to grow. He also wants to provide the best workplace for his employees.
And he wants to create “the best customer service possible and give employees the tools they need to do a good job.”
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.
In this Series
Meet Helena's 20 Under 40 class of 2021
-
Collette Anderson, Great West Engineering
-
Ingrid McLellan, Associated Dental Care of Helena
-
Abbie Cziok, Browning, Kaleczyc, Berry, & Hoven
- 20 updates