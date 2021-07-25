Rich Bailey, 406 Electric

Rich Bailey said he’s the kind of guy who likes to put his head down and move forward, go about doing his business and get stuff done.

Maybe that’s part of the reason the 33-year-old Bailey was selected to be honored as one of the 20 Under 40 award winners.

Bailey is the founder of 406 Electric in Helena and grew up around people in the profession he has chosen.

“My stepdad is an electrician,” Bailey said. “He seemed to always be doing something different and it was interesting.”

Three years ago Bailey decided to go on his own and started his own company. He said he now has five employees.

“I like the technical side of things, doing new things and to troubleshoot an issue,” he said. “I just enjoy doing the more technical stuff and creating a system that works.”

Bailey said he just enjoys a challenge, whether it is getting a project off the ground, doing a remodel or getting electrical systems to work the way they are supposed to.

“You get something thrown at you every day and you have to make it work,” he said.