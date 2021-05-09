Rhonda Hinrichs, St. Peter's Health

"I like to help people. I also like to problem solve and be resourceful," Hinrichs said. "I get angry patients sometimes and it is my job to win them over and make them feel heard."

It's this empathetic bedside manner and the ability to listen that make a good nurse in Hinrichs' eyes. Hinrichs said she knows how to be empathetic but also knows how to keep her boundaries and not become distraught at the loss of a patient. She described herself as practical and understanding the circle of life.

Listening is the most important skill a nurse can exercise, according to Hinrichs. This is applicable to both a nurse's bedside manner and in a management position, said Hinrichs.

"You could miss medical signs if you don't listen," Hinrichs said.

Being in management, the hardest part of the job to Hinrichs is disciplining her employees. Hinrichs said it can be hard knowing you impact their livelihood. She said the day this becomes easy for her will be the day she shouldn't do it anymore.

The most rewarding part of the job for Hinrichs is the people she gets to work with every day. She said her employees are her family and they treat each other as such. After 10 years in her position, Hinrichs knows the people she works with well.

"Rhonda is a strong leader with a great sense of community responsibility. She is very dedicated and selfless," Krystal Jerome wrote in her nomination for the nurse appreciation award. "When the pandemic hit, the safety of others came first. She made sure we were educated on the latest COVID facts and had what we needed to work safely. She also made sure our patients were cared for as quickly as possible."

