Restore Liberty - The Foundation is a nationwide grassroots organization focused on educational efforts supporting states’ rights under the 10th Amendment, and a return to government of, by, and for the people as our constitution requires. This is accomplished by educating and training grassroots citizens across the country in development of legislation and how to engage in citizen activism at all levels.
Visit www.restore-liberty.org for more information.
Organization Desires:
1. Opportunities to speak to any group and school in Montana.
2. Funding support if our liberty focused mission is one other Montanans can support.
3. Team members to join our efforts in Montana on a voluntary basis, as Restore Liberty members are all volunteers.
Restore Liberty's co-founders reside in Helena, Montana and Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. The organization is run out of Helena. Contact patriots@restore-liberty.org for comments or questions.