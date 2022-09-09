Despite a surge in wildfire activity over the last month, the state of Montana has spent only about one-fifth of its fire fund as forecasts call for warm and dry weather to stretch into October.

The state has spent about $9.3 million of the state’s fire fund this year, leaving a balance of about $40.7 million, said Matt Hall, fire protection bureau chief with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. Hall presented a wildfire update this week to the Environmental Quality Council, a legislative interim committee with oversight over DNRC.

“For us here in Montana, as you know the 2022 fire season started off with an abundant amount of moisture and cooler temps. However, over the past few months we’ve seen those dry conditions persist across the state, really exacerbating the drought conditions we’ve seen,” he said. “As a result of this a large portion of our state has experienced very high to extreme fire danger for several weeks.”

Firefighters have responded to more than 1,700 fires this year that have burned about 94,000 acres. More than 100 fires have sparked in the last week, according to the governor’s office. Those fires cross jurisdictions, meaning costs are spread across federal, state and local agencies, and figures will continue to be adjusted as cost sharing is settled.

The most expensive fire for DNRC so far was the 1,600-acre Matt Staff fire near Helena that sparked in early August. The state spent nearly $2.4 million and the total cost was more than $2.5 million. That fire burned through grass and hills among homes and other structures and saw a major response from the air and ground.

While the state’s share of the Elmo fire near Dayton topped $1 million, the total cost of the 21,000-acre blaze is estimated at $15.5 million. The fire sparked in mid-August and burned several homes before containment.

Other significant fires for DNRC include 13,000-acre Busman Road fire near Hysham, the 2,300-acre Hop Creek fire near Rygate and the 500-acre Deep Draw fire near Bridger; each costing from $450,000-$510,000.

The current cooler weather bodes well for firefighters following an active Labor Day Weekend, Hall said, but long-range forecasts call for a return to warmer temperatures.

Arin Peters, senior service hydrologist at the National Weather Service office in Great Falls, told the EQC that despite improvements in precipitation, drought this year has compounded with drought last year in parts of Montana, contributing to dry conditions and affecting streamflows.

Peters described extremes in August with precipitation as low as 5% of normal in some parts of the state and many areas topping the 90th percentile for warmth. Helena recorded its warmest August for mean temperature, which includes overnight lows, with 75.3 degrees compared to an average of 68.7 degrees.

“Of course August is one of our drier months, but it is notable how dry it’s been, even compared to normal,” he said.

Following a few days of cooler temperatures and a “pretty good push of moisture,” forecasts signal a significant potential for higher-than-normal temperatures for the next month, Peters said.

Meteorologists are also looking at a “very rare” factor progressing into fall and winter. The Pacific Ocean is expected to see its third winter in a row of cooler ocean surface temperatures, commonly called La Nina.

La Ninas “generally do improve water supplies in basins” Peters said, through wetter-than-normal winters. But that last two winters generally did not pan out in that way. He and others are uncertain what a third La Nina winter could mean.

“It’s a little bit difficult to say what normally happens because there’s so few cases,” he said.