This 6-part Replays series is a brief history of the Skor-DeKam Invitational Track & Field Meet, which originated as the Jaycee Relays 75 years ago. Our fifth segment recaps the meets from 2000-09.
2000
Capital won its’ third consecutive Skor title with 130½ points, powered by victories in seven events at Vigilante Stadium.
Bruin winners included Rowdy Sargeson in the 3200 with a school-record in 9:37.84, pole vaulter Cooper Mitchell (14-feet), Greg Carothers in the 300 hurdles (39.0) and with the 1600 relay, Mike Kaiser in the 1600 (4:31.3), Herb Ballou in the 800 (2:01.5) and Kyler Noel in the 110 hurdles (15.6).
CHS tracksters finishing second were Jared Williams and Scott Wunderlich.
Helena placed third without an individual champ, led by top-3 placers Dan Casey (high jump, long jump), Ty Peterson (100), vaulters Josh Maes and J.T. Smith, Ben Chaet (300 hurdles) and the 400 relay.
The gals’ meet was captured by Coach Linda Paull’s Lady Bengals, with 101 points, behind quad-winner Julie Penner, in the 100 (12.8), 200 (26.4), pole vault (11-0) and with the 400 relay.
Rounding out HHS’ DeKam titlists for the future 2000 State champions – the only one in program history – were Lena Mortensen in the 100 hurdles (15.3) and 300 hurdles (47.5), javelin thrower Sara Slosser (117-1), and Karen Evans in the triple jump (32-7).
Teammates taking runner-up were Lisa Price (twice), Evans, Blakely Hay, Andi Powers, Katie Connors and the 1600 relay.
Third-place Capital was led by long jump champ Rachelle Roe, who claimed the triumph by sailing 16-4½. The Lady Bruins’ second-placers were Reeley Scott (100 dash), Shannon Griffith (100 hurdles), Mary Jo Kraft (shot put) and Katie Roberts (300 hurdles).
2001
The Bruins got their 4-peat in the Skor meet, tallying 136 points, while placing in 15 of 17 events. Their individual titles were achieved by Tom Havron in the 200 (22.43) and with the 400 relay, Mitchell in the vault (14-0), Ballou in the 800 (2:01.31) and Matt Larsen in the 110 hurdles (14.78).
Runners-up went to Havron (100), Twichell (3200), Don Saisbury (triple jump), Joe Baumgart (300 hurdles), Tim Sparing (discus) and the 1600 relay.
Helena failed to win an event, but their top-3 finishers were Casey Lofthouse (1600, 800) and Ty Peterson (100).
On the DeKam side, Capital and Helena placed fourth and fifth. The Lady Bruins top scorers were Katie Roberts (300 hurdles), Jamie Jones (100 hurdles) and the 400 relay.
First-year Helena coach Heather Lewis had a meet champion in vaulter Brittany Tatchell, at 11-3, while Sara Slusser took third in the javelin.
2002
The Skor-DeKam was cancelled due to bad weather, but all four teams were able to compete in their respective equivalent meets.
Fifth-year HHS coach Tony Arntson’s Bengals captured the Swede Dahlberg Invite championship in Butte, behind scoring leaders Charlie McLaughlin, Lofthouse, Patrick Sandiland, Josh Hicks, Mike Ferriter, Mick Wagner, Mike Lund and Dave Whitmoyer. Fourth-place Capital was led by Matt Larson, Gary Cooper, J.D. McCarvel and Kyle Samson.
The Lady Bruins took 10th at the GF Optimist’s meet, paced by Rachael Simons, Julia Roos and Rachel Dellwo. Jade Roskam-Purnell spearheaded HHS’ scoring.
2003
The Helena boys garnered the Skor meet, scoring in 16 of 17 events while tallying 138 points. The Bengals were led by meet champions David Whitmoyer in the high jump (6-4), discus thrower Nathan Palmer (150-4), and Charlie McLaughlin in the javelin (175-5).
They also won the 1600 relay (Marcus Silvonen, Casey Lofthouse, Tyler Gullickson, Tom Cohn) in 3:35.16.
HHS’ runners-up medals ribbons went to Andy Mulvaney (high jump, triple jump), Sean Herrin (100, 200), Patrick Sandiland (pole vault) and the 400 relay.
Capital placed third with 87 counters, paced by winners Matt Larson in the 110 hurdles at 14.45, and long jumper Narles Layne with a 19-11. Finishing second was John Drynan (shot put, discus).
On the DeKam side of things, the second-place Lady Bengals scored 132 counters, sparked by winners Stephanie Morrison, in the shot put (35-9½) and discus (113-9), Roskam-Purnell in the triple jump (34-2½) and high jumper Shara Flores (5-0).
Taking second for the red-and-white were Anderson (shot), Rachel School (100), Caitlin Molly (100 hurdles), Roskam-Purnell (400), Reed (vault), and the 400 relay.
CHS took fourth, behind top-3 placers Jen Kessler and Hillary Demers (discus), Veronica Krings (vault) and Caitlin Gallagher (shot).
2004
Helena retained its’ Skor title, besting runner-up CHS in the 9-team meet, 116-101. The Bengals captured five events, including Jon Metropoulos in the 3200 (9:39.0), Kody Andrew in the 800 (1:59.2), high jumper Andrew Moser (6-4), Mike Ferriter in the 300 hurdles (39.42) and the 1600 relay (Bryan Ferriter, Kody Andrew, Marcus Silvonen, Tom Cohn).
The Bruins also garnered five meet crowns, consisting of Shawn Holland in the 100 (11.34, 400 relay), Todd Nelson in the 200 (23.28, 400 relay), Greg Smith in the 1600 (4:30.1), long jumper Narles Layne (21-7½) and 400 relay (Holland, Cory Peterson, Marc Samson, Nelson).
Evan Kelly (200) and the 400 relay were HHS’ second-place finishers. Capital’s runners-up were Holland (long jump), Mike Cline (jav), Smith (800), Scott Peterson (300 hurdles) and 1600 relay.
With just nine tracksters, the Bruins – under first-year head coach (and longtime assistant) Lon Carter – went on to shade HHS for the 2004 State championship by 2-points, 98-96.
On the DeKam side, HHS took second in the 8-team meet, powered by titlists Anna Brooks, with a school-record 144-5 in the spear toss, and vaulter Kari Heiple’s 10-6 clearance. Those finishing runner-up for new coach Sheila Williams were frosh Whitney Haseman (100, 200), Roskam-Purnell (400, triple jump), Flores (high jump), Morrison (discus) and the 400 relay.
CHS came in fifth, behind winner Veronica Krings, in the 200 (26.7), and second-placers Katie Gilboy (3200), Kristin Parker (1600) and the 1600 relay.
2005
The 2005 Skor meet was not decided until the final event, when Helena’s victory in the 1600 relay vaulted the Bengals past West for the three-peat, 92-84
Rounding out the Bengal champs were Tom Cohn in the 200 (22.84), Shane Willems in the vault (14-6), Andrew Moser in the long jump (21-5) and the 400 relay. Teammates finishing second were Ryan Guazzo (vault, tie) and Moser (high jump).
Coach Tony Arntson’s tracksters would go on to capture the AA title later that spring.
The brown-and-gold tied for fourth at the Skor, behind 110 hurdles winner Tymon Gleason in 15.61; and top-3 placers Bobby Biskupiak (vault, javelin), Cory Peterson (100, long jump) and the 1600 relay.
It was a sweep for HHS, as the Lady Bengals tallied 104.3 points to shade Senior for the DeKam championship by 3.3 points. Jade Roskam-Purnell spearheaded the win, capturing the triple jump (36-5) and 400 (59.36), and with the third-place 1600 relay foursome. Also atop the podium were Whitney Haseman, long jump (16-5½); Brooks, javelin (138-6); and Shara Flores, high jump (5-0).
Top-3 ribbons went Aimee Morrison (disc, shot), Haseman (100), Alexandra May-Frazer (vault), Angela Loving (100 hurdles), Kelsey Ham (200), Alyssa Bossler (3200) and 1600 relay, as well.
The sixth-place Lady Bruins were led by top-3 placers Parker (800, 1600), Kropp (long jump) and Jenna Fauntleroy (triple jump).
2006
Capital’s guys finished runner-up in the Skor event, at 82 counters, propelled by individual champions Tyler Brown, who soared 15-feet in the pole vault (edging teammate Biskupiak, also at 15-0, on fewer misses), Gleason in the 110 hurdles at 15.73, and Biskupiak’s long jump of 20-3¾.
Teammates finishing top-3 were Nick Kessler (discus), Jared Hunt (110 hurdles) and James Allred (800).
Helena’s lone win came in the 1600 relay (Eron Krpan, Brett Hubber, Chris Van Horssen, Joel Maes), getting the stick around 3:29.8. Those garnering top-3 ribbons were Hubber (300 hurdles), Matt Komac (triple jump) and the 400 relay.
Anna Brooks highlighted the girls’ meet, winning her third successive DeKam javelin title with a stadium record heave of 155-9. Teammate Aimee Morrison won the disc (126-6) and took second in the shot, while Whitney Haseman captured the long jump (16-5½). The Lady Bengals wound-up fourth, with help from top-3 placer May-Fraser (vault).
Sixth-place CHS was led by Ashley Kropp, who finished second in the long jump, and third-placers Gilboy (3200) and Sarah Hicks (high jump).
2007
The Helena gals’ fourth-place showing was the top local finish at the 2007 Skor-DeKam, led by Whitney Haseman’s runner-up long jump, at 17-2½. Also posting top-3 placings for the red-and white were May-Fraser (vault), Erin Smith (400), Kassie Krpan (300 hurdles), Demi Wignot (400) and both relays.
Capital’s top scorers were Kaytie Kapphan (javelin) and Kaycee Gillespie (pole vault).
On the Skor side, Helena placed fifth, sparked by Justin Maes’ victories in the 100 (11.10) and 200 (22.85) dashes. Bengals in the top-3 were Brandon Roddewig (high jump) and Chris Van Horssen (400).
Capital’s Jason Rappaport won the 1600 in 4:31, while teammates claiming top-3 finishes were Brett Nelson (800), Colton Sherley (discus) and the 1600 relay.
2008
Capital and Helena finished 3-4 on the Skor side, at 65 and 53 points, respectively, led by Jared Hunt, Kelly Wardell and Justin Maes.
The Bruins’ Hunt won the 110 hurdles in 14.96, while teammate Wardell captured the pole vault at 14-0. CHS tracksters finishing in the top-3 were Casey Lamping (400) and Kyle Beto (110 hurdles).
Maes anchored the Bengals’ winning 400 relay (with Dylan Lang, Van Horssen and Josh Stuberg), which posted a 43.35. Helena’s top-3 finishers were Mike Barker (3200), Josh Leonard (discus) and Stuberg (300 hurdles).
The Lady Bengals were sixth in the DeKam meet, paced by top-3 placers Mandy Evanson (vault), Sheena Broadwater (shot put) and Lindsey Allen (triple jump). Pole vaulter Sara Lubke of Capital was the only local champ, clearing 10-6 for her victory. Teammates Mariah White and the 400 relay were CHS’ other top scorers.
2009
History was made at the 2009 Skor-DeKam, when CMR sprinter Chris Wilson scorched the track in the 100 meter dash, in 10.56 seconds, which was the fastest time ever performed on Montana soil.
The top local team effort was turned in by Helena’s boys in fourth, ahead of the fifth-place Bruins. Dan Osborne was the red-and-white’s lone titlist, copping the 3200 in 10:01.32. Posting top-3 efforts were Jacob Kearney and Osborne (1600), Koleman Gross (both hurdles), Matt Barker (3200), Briggs Alsbury (800) and the 400 relay.
Capital crowned a pair of champions, in Reece Easterling in the 300 hurdles with a 40.77, and shot putter Logan Nathe at 53-7. Also in the top-3 were Louie Blood (shot) and Jason Wardell (vault).
Helena’s gals took sixth, sparked by a couple titlists; Allison Morrison in the long jump (16-6) and pole vaulter Evanson (11-0). Morrison also placed top-3 in the 400 run and high jump.
The Lady Bruins were led by Lubke, runner-up in the vault (on misses), and Tara Will (1600, third).
Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt.synness@406mtsports.com. He's also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
