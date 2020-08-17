With just nine tracksters, the Bruins – under first-year head coach (and longtime assistant) Lon Carter – went on to shade HHS for the 2004 State championship by 2-points, 98-96.

On the DeKam side, HHS took second in the 8-team meet, powered by titlists Anna Brooks, with a school-record 144-5 in the spear toss, and vaulter Kari Heiple’s 10-6 clearance. Those finishing runner-up for new coach Sheila Williams were frosh Whitney Haseman (100, 200), Roskam-Purnell (400, triple jump), Flores (high jump), Morrison (discus) and the 400 relay.

CHS came in fifth, behind winner Veronica Krings, in the 200 (26.7), and second-placers Katie Gilboy (3200), Kristin Parker (1600) and the 1600 relay.

2005

The 2005 Skor meet was not decided until the final event, when Helena’s victory in the 1600 relay vaulted the Bengals past West for the three-peat, 92-84

Rounding out the Bengal champs were Tom Cohn in the 200 (22.84), Shane Willems in the vault (14-6), Andrew Moser in the long jump (21-5) and the 400 relay. Teammates finishing second were Ryan Guazzo (vault, tie) and Moser (high jump).

Coach Tony Arntson’s tracksters would go on to capture the AA title later that spring.