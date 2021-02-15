Bohn also placed runner-up in the 100 backstroke in 56.40, and took fourth in the 50 freestyle at 23.10. “Chris had lifetime bests in all four events, and they were all within 45 minutes of each other,” CHS/HHS coach Tim Garrett told the IR afterwards.

Werner was the only other Bruin to place, finishing second in the 100 breaststroke behind State champion Jarrett Wheeler of Helena. Wheeler, who placed third in the 200 IM as well, clocked a winning time of 1:02.30, ahead of Werner’s 1:04.69.

Missoula Hellgate garnered the team title with 190 points, followed by Bozeman at 128. The brown-and-gold compiled 123 points, just five counters out of second. The Bengals had another all-stater in Kevin Murray, who took fifth in the 200 free, and came in ninth place as a team.

Moerer capped off her illustrious career with her seventh and eighth individual crowns (the maximum), winning the 100 butterfly in 59.85 seconds and the 500 free in 5:20.34. She also anchored HHS’ runner-up 200 (1:44.15) and third-place 400 (3:47.73) free relays, with Sara Lynd, Lindsay Rhynard and Gina Kincl.

“This was a good year, but I enjoyed all my years,” related Moerer, who was also part of a relay championship her freshman year, and left the school with 12 total medals.