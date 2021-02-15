This week’s Replays glances back 25 years, to the 1996 State Swim Meet, when the local teams were led by a couple of crosstown swimmers whose names were synonymous with the long-running invitational meet.
The Capital High boys used a pair of championship relay teams and the individual efforts of Chris Bohn to bring back a third-place trophy from the State Swim Meet, while 9-time State titlist Diane Moerer led Helena’s girls to a fourth-place finish.
Two years earlier, Chris and Diane had competed in the initial Bohn-Moerer Invite in 1994 at the Carroll PE Center. Previously known as the Helena Invitational, the name was changed in honor of Jay Bohn (1954-1993) and Bruce Moerer (1948-1993), who were both tireless supporters of local youth athletics, especially Lions Club and high school swimming.
The two men had died within 10 days of each other the previous October. The Bohn-Moerer would run for 24 years consecutively, until it was discontinued after the PE Center’s pool was shut down several years ago.
HHS’ gals qualified 17 swimmers for State in 1996, while the CHS guys sent 11 to Great Falls and nine Lady Bruins made the trip. The Bengal boys, with only seven team members, qualified four for the event.
Bohn entered the State Meet owning eight all-state (top-6) medals – four individual and four relays – from his first two seasons of competition. He then proceeded to add four more to his collection in the Electric City, anchoring the CHS 200 and 400 relay foursomes, with David Werner, Jason Fowler and Andy Kaleczy, to State crowns, in 1:33.40 and 3:29.04, respectively.
Bohn also placed runner-up in the 100 backstroke in 56.40, and took fourth in the 50 freestyle at 23.10. “Chris had lifetime bests in all four events, and they were all within 45 minutes of each other,” CHS/HHS coach Tim Garrett told the IR afterwards.
Werner was the only other Bruin to place, finishing second in the 100 breaststroke behind State champion Jarrett Wheeler of Helena. Wheeler, who placed third in the 200 IM as well, clocked a winning time of 1:02.30, ahead of Werner’s 1:04.69.
Missoula Hellgate garnered the team title with 190 points, followed by Bozeman at 128. The brown-and-gold compiled 123 points, just five counters out of second. The Bengals had another all-stater in Kevin Murray, who took fifth in the 200 free, and came in ninth place as a team.
Moerer capped off her illustrious career with her seventh and eighth individual crowns (the maximum), winning the 100 butterfly in 59.85 seconds and the 500 free in 5:20.34. She also anchored HHS’ runner-up 200 (1:44.15) and third-place 400 (3:47.73) free relays, with Sara Lynd, Lindsay Rhynard and Gina Kincl.
“This was a good year, but I enjoyed all my years,” related Moerer, who was also part of a relay championship her freshman year, and left the school with 12 total medals.
The Lady Bengals tallied 190½-points and finished six-markers away from a trophy, behind third-place Flathead’s 196½. Bozeman claimed the championship at 302. The red-and-white collected a pair of runner-up finishes, from Lynd, in the 50 free (25.82) and 100 backstroke (1:03.58). “That was a great meet for a freshman to do what Sara did,” coach Garrett said.
HHS’ other all-staters were Rhynard, fourth in the 50 free (26.02); Kincl, fifth in the 100 free; Sara Weitz, fifth in the 100 back; and the fifth-place medley relay.
Julie Wemyss was the ninth-place Lady Bruins’ lone medal-earner, taking sixth in the 100 butterfly.
Moerer’s quadruple-double of eight individual girl’s AA crowns has yet to be equaled. The next year, Chris Bohn earned four more State medals, graduating with the maximum of 16 all-state citations.
Both Diane (Moerer) Figueroa and Chris Bohn, went on to swim at the next level, for the U.S. Air Force Academy.
