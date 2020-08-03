× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

With the two local course’s upcoming club golf tournaments taking place this weekend, Replays takes a look back 40 years, at the results of our “Big Three” tourneys in 1980; the Helena City Tournament, and Bill Roberts GC and Green Meadow CC club championships.

Forty years ago, Bill Peterson, a relative newcomer to Helena and playing in just his second City Golf tourney, outlasted Jim Burrington and Dan Sidor to claim the 1980 title after three holes of sudden death playoff. The three men had tied with 12-over par 156s at the top of the leader-board among a field of 212 linksters, competing in gale-force winds at Bill Roberts in regulation to require the playoff.

All three parred the first playoff hole, but then Sidor settled for third-place on the second hole with a bogey, which Peterson and Burrington both parred. Peterson then brought home the win with a bogey on the third hole, as Burrington carded a double bogey for runner-up honors.

“Dan probably could’ve won it, but he fell down on the last two or three holes he played,” Peterson, 41, told the IR afterwards.

On Saturday, he was one stroke behind the leaders (Jim Veroulis, Mick Robinson, and Bob Kelley) on with a 76, and carded an 80 the second day, but managed a share of the top spot. Burrington shot 77-79, while Sidor posted an 80-76.