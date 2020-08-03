With the two local course’s upcoming club golf tournaments taking place this weekend, Replays takes a look back 40 years, at the results of our “Big Three” tourneys in 1980; the Helena City Tournament, and Bill Roberts GC and Green Meadow CC club championships.
Forty years ago, Bill Peterson, a relative newcomer to Helena and playing in just his second City Golf tourney, outlasted Jim Burrington and Dan Sidor to claim the 1980 title after three holes of sudden death playoff. The three men had tied with 12-over par 156s at the top of the leader-board among a field of 212 linksters, competing in gale-force winds at Bill Roberts in regulation to require the playoff.
All three parred the first playoff hole, but then Sidor settled for third-place on the second hole with a bogey, which Peterson and Burrington both parred. Peterson then brought home the win with a bogey on the third hole, as Burrington carded a double bogey for runner-up honors.
“Dan probably could’ve won it, but he fell down on the last two or three holes he played,” Peterson, 41, told the IR afterwards.
On Saturday, he was one stroke behind the leaders (Jim Veroulis, Mick Robinson, and Bob Kelley) on with a 76, and carded an 80 the second day, but managed a share of the top spot. Burrington shot 77-79, while Sidor posted an 80-76.
Kelley’s opening round 75, at 66 years of age, was perhaps the most impressive golf of the day, after a bogey and double bogey on the first two holes. Forty-five years earlier, he had a minor league baseball tryout with the Boston Red Sox in the 1930s.
Peterson moved to Helena from California in 1978. A former member of Michigan Tech’s golf team, at the 1979 City tourney he placed runner-up to champ Kevin Hayes, with a 146, ten shots better than his victory.
“It’s just hard to equate golf in that kind of wind to golf in real nice conditions,” said Peterson, regarding the horrific winds and the higher scores.
There was a 6-way tie for fourth place with 158s, between Ernie Diette (77-81), Van Jamison (79-79), Kirk Johnson (80-78), Todd Larsen (79-79), John Lowney (77-81) and Veroulis (75-83).
On the womens’ side, Jewell (Gronley) Lee came from three shots back to edge Eleanor Hagler by four strokes for the City crown, 86-87—173 to 83-94—177. Jewell was a two-time Womens State-Am champion, in 1951 and 1965, when she resided in Butte.
There were 41 women in the tourney, which was played at GMCC on Saturday, and Bill Roberts on Sunday.
Rounding out the top-5 placers were Linda Palmer in third at 185, Butch Peterson’s 186, and 13-year old Judi Schneider with a 187. Judi would go on to win seven City championships and two State-Am titles, before a 2-year pro career on the LPGA circuit.
Lee also captured the Bill Roberts ladies championship, over runner-up Kathe Schmidt, while Donna Clingan finished third.
The mens’ BRGC title was garnered by Mike McCourt, who fired an 6-over 73-77—150 to shade Wayne Helmbrecht by one shot, at 77-74—151. Bill Lannan (76-77) and first-day leader Van Jamison (72-81) tied for third with 153s.
Flight winners consisted of Ray Spindler (155) in the first flight, Mike Mikota and Mark Olson (161, tie) in the second, Joe Langenfus and Larry Lopuch (171, tie) in the third flight, Don Rogers (167) in the fourth, and Ed Bexanson, Jr. (185) in the fifth flight.
Dan Schulte won the 1980 Green Meadow Country Club men’s title, firing a 7-over par 72-76—148. Runner-up Dean Reed, who was 6 strokes off the pace heading into the final day, closed within three, with a 78-73—151.
Dr. Bud Kall set the front nine ablaze on Sunday with a 3-under 32, but then ballooned to 42 on the back side, and finished third at 80-74—154.
Low net winners for each flight were Gary Duncan and Larry Stevens, tied with 141s, first flight; second flight, Lee Flasnick at 139; Tip O’Neal, 135 in the third flight; fourth flight, John Still at 132; and Dan O’Neill, 137 in the fifth flight. Stevens shot his first career hole in one on Saturday, with a 6-iron on the 165-yard 15th hole.
At the final competition for Green Meadow’s women, Butch Peterson captured the championship flight, while the presidents flight was garnered by Fran Waddell, and Shirley Mahan won the first flight. The all-around average and best 2-of-4 tourneys were claimed by Rudy Johnson.
The 1980 State-Amateur Womens Golf Championships were hosted by the GMCC, and saw a three-peat by Cathy Studer of Billings. The Montana State University junior fired a 78-78-84—239, to win her third successive State-Am by nine strokes over runner-up Suzie Knight of Great Falls, at 248. Lisa Prill took third with a 251.
The top local finisher was Butch Peterson, who won the second flight with a 270.
Curt Synness can be reached at 594-2878 or curt.synness@406mtsports.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!