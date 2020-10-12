This Replays segment we climb aboard Mr. Peabody’s “Way-Back Machine” (but not too far back), and revisit the local football scene for the fall of 1990. Thirty-years ago, the grid teams from Capital High, Helena High and Carroll College, each experienced their share of varying successes.

Capital High, under the direction of veteran coach Jim Tuss, dropped a narrow decision by an extra-point to CM Russell in the season lid-lifter, 21-20. The Rustlers came back from a 14-0 deficit, after the Bruins sped out in front on touchdown runs by Mike Ishak and JJ Lamb. CHS led 20-14 at halftime on quarterback Ryan Grovom’s scoring strike to Terry Phelan, but couldn’t hold on against the eventual State champs.

The following week, the Capital exploded for three TDs in the fourth quarter to take the measure of Missoula Big Sky, 27-7. Trailing 7-0 at the half, Grovom connected with Bryant Higgs in the third to get even, and then Lamb ran for two scores and Dave Woon raced 57 yards for another. The Bru-crew’s defense allowed 141 total yards.

CHS pulled another come-from-behind win against Billings Senior, 21-12, on TD passes by Grovom to Higgs, and Lamb to Mark Armstrong; and a 3-yard plunge by Grovom. In a dog-fight with Butte High, the Mining City crew edged the Bruins 20-14, despite CHS’ 249-211 advantage in total yards.