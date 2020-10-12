This Replays segment we climb aboard Mr. Peabody’s “Way-Back Machine” (but not too far back), and revisit the local football scene for the fall of 1990. Thirty-years ago, the grid teams from Capital High, Helena High and Carroll College, each experienced their share of varying successes.
Capital High, under the direction of veteran coach Jim Tuss, dropped a narrow decision by an extra-point to CM Russell in the season lid-lifter, 21-20. The Rustlers came back from a 14-0 deficit, after the Bruins sped out in front on touchdown runs by Mike Ishak and JJ Lamb. CHS led 20-14 at halftime on quarterback Ryan Grovom’s scoring strike to Terry Phelan, but couldn’t hold on against the eventual State champs.
The following week, the Capital exploded for three TDs in the fourth quarter to take the measure of Missoula Big Sky, 27-7. Trailing 7-0 at the half, Grovom connected with Bryant Higgs in the third to get even, and then Lamb ran for two scores and Dave Woon raced 57 yards for another. The Bru-crew’s defense allowed 141 total yards.
CHS pulled another come-from-behind win against Billings Senior, 21-12, on TD passes by Grovom to Higgs, and Lamb to Mark Armstrong; and a 3-yard plunge by Grovom. In a dog-fight with Butte High, the Mining City crew edged the Bruins 20-14, despite CHS’ 249-211 advantage in total yards.
In the 37-7 victory over Helena, the Bruins out-gained their intra-city rivals 467-22 yards. (No, that’s not a misprint.) The brown-and-gold defense limited the Bengals to two first downs, 13 yards passing and nine yards rushing, while posting two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Grovom passed for 255 yards and a school-record five TDs, two each to Higgs and Armstrong, and one to Karl Keintz.
Next the brown-and-gold rolled over Sentinel 42-25, as Grovom fired scoring strikes to Matt Bugni, Phelan and Higgs. Bugni’s father, Guido Bugni, had been a Catholic All-American for Carroll College back in the ‘50s. Adding to the tally were runs by Lamb and Woon, a pick-6 by Brian Schmidt, and seven PATs by kicker Andy Larsen.
In a 21-7 triumph over Flathead, Ishak and Woon rushed for scores, while Grovom fired a touchdown pass to Thelan. Brave running back Jeff Graham, the state’s No. 3 rusher, was held to 15 yards on five attempts.
Capital then sustained a setback to No. 2 Great Falls High in a defensive battle, 10-7. The home team’s score came on a “perfect pass by Grovom” from the 21, and a “beautiful over-the-shoulder catch” by Phelan in the end zone.
In the regular season finale, No. 3 CHS qualified for the post season with a 30-13 win over Bozeman to finish the regular season at 6-3. Higgs returned a first-quarter punt 70 yards to the house; Grovom passed for a pair of scores, to Keintz and Armstrong, and ran for another; and Mike Cote booted a 26-yard field goal.
The Bruins entered the play-off against GFH with the No. 1 ranked defense, allowing 230 total yards a game, and permitted just 249 in the semi-final tilt, but the Bison scored enough to win, 17-10. Scoring for Capital were Lamb’s run to pay-dirt and a field goal by Cote. Great Falls won the turnover battle, 4-1.
Headlining the club’s post season awards were first team all-staters Bryant Higgs at defensive back (Western Conference MVP), defensive lineman Mike Cote, Terry Phelan (39 catches, 449 yards, 5 TDs) at tight end, and offensive lineman Boe Shuman.
Garnering second team all-state selections were linebackers Mike Chambers and Kelly Horne, and running back J.J. Lamb. Lamb finished fifth in the state in rushing, with for 682 yards (5.3 yards per carry, six TDs) and all-purpose yards, at 1,065. Grovom, who ranked No. 4 in the AA overall with school passing records of 1,811 yards and 16 touchdowns, was chosen honorable mention.
Helena High, under first-year coach Greg Trenary, posted a 4-5 record, opening the season with a 48-0 trouncing of Billings Skyview. Quarterback Benji Robinson set HHS marks of 21 completions, 357 passing yards, and five passing touchdowns; three to Darin Zinnecker (tying Jock Bovington’s school record), and Chris Spoja and Aaron Hanson. Linebackers Justin Braun and Nick Howlett posted 14 and 11 tackles.
After losing to CMR 57-13, the Bengals rapped Billings West 31-3. Robinson passed for 307 yards and four TDs, three to Spoja and one to Zinnecker. The defense held the Bears to 188 total yards.
Next came losses to Great Falls High 26-20 (despite out-gaining the Bison 332-311 yards), 37-7 against Capital in the crosstown, and Bozeman 29-20.
HHS got off the Schnide with a 28-14 win over Missoula Big Sky, with running back Jay Nelson rushing for 115 yards and two TDs, while Robinson and Lance Danliker also ran to pay-dirt. The Bengal defense, spearheaded by Mike Stroop, limited the Eagles to 115 total yards.
After a 32-14 loss to Hellgate, in the season finale, Geof Ferguson returned a Flathead High kickoff 87 yards to the house for his second touchdown with 6:24 left in the game to propel the Bengals to a 35-28 victory over the Braves. Robinson passed for 257 yards and a pair of TDs to Spoja, and ran for 88 yards and a score. Spoja caught five passes for 173 yards.
Darin Zinnecker was the squad’s lone representative on the 1990 all-state first team, as a punter, averaging 38.0 yards on 33 kicks. HHS teammates making the second team were QB Benji Robinson, Geof Ferguson at both defensive back and kick returner, and wide receiver Chris Spoja.
Robinson – whose dad, Bob, was a Helena Cathedral High great and Carroll Hall of Famer – finished the regular season No. 2 in the state in passing yards (1,765), touchdown passes (16) and total offense (1,913 yards), all three being new school records.
Ferguson was rated second in KOR yards (361), fifth in KOR average (HHS record 25.7 yards) and eighth in all-purpose running (867). And Spoja led the AA in receiving average (23.6 yards) and was No. 4 receiving yards (615), both of which were new Bengal records.
HHS’ all-state honorable mention citations went to Justin Braun (d-line) and Ferguson (running back).
Carroll College lost its season curtain-raiser for the first time since 1984, losing to Peru State 21-7. Coach Bob Petrino’s Saints avoided a shutout on a fourth-quarter scoring strike from QB Mike Dagenais to Erik Werner.
It didn’t long for CC to get in the win column, however, in an “ugly” 6-0 win over Minot State the next week, with Bill Petek running for the touchdown. The defense held MSC to 4 yards rushing. In a 26-14 win over Montana Tech, Dagenais rushed for 234 yards and three TDs, while Werner ran for 116, with a 70-yarder to the house.
Next came a 49-18 shellacking of Rocky Mountain College. Their balanced attack featured scoring runs by Werner (twice), Mike Roberts and Petek; a Dagenais to John Roberts strike; and a pick six by Gary Dennehy. The defense pirated four interceptions – by Tim Connors (twice) and future NFL assistant coach Tom McMahon – and four sacks.
The Hilltoppers again show-cased their offensive machine in a 49-37 win over Western Montana, amassing 656 total offensive yards. Werner dazzled with two long TDs – a 73 yard run and a 76-yard pass from Dagenais. Other scores belonged to Mike Roberts (twice), Dagenais (67 yards), Werner and Petek.
Next came a 54-17 setback to Chadron State, followed by a narrow 12-9 victory over Rocky Mountain. After Dagenais was knocked out of the game on the first play, the Saints struggled offensively, their scores coming on a pass from frosh Chris Woldstad to John Roberts, and Werner’s run.
CC was then belted by Western 49-16, before clinching the Frontier Conference championship, routing Tech 73-25. Carroll rushed for 492 yards, led by Werner with 222, including 95- and 77-yard dashes to the house. Dagenais tallied three running TDs (long of 64) and a scoring strike to Geff Habel, while Petek added a pair of touchdown runs (long of 60).
The Saints, who finished at 6-3, placed eight gridders on the all-conference first team, led by Frontier defensive co-MVP Ralph Taufaasau. The CC defensive tackle posted 12 sacks and 19 QB hurries in nine games. He led the Hilltopper with 58 solo tackles and 100 total tackles, as well.
Teammates joining him on the 1990 first team were Erik Werner, Mike Dagenais, Gary Hansen, Scott Grosskopf, Bill Hasquet, Tim Connors and Mark Dennehy.
Curt Synness can be reached at 594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
