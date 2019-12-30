As the end of the year draws near, news outlets everywhere are taking the opportunity to reflect on their top stories of 2019.
However, it can be difficult to determine exactly what “top stories” are.
Thanks to the wonders of technology, we can easily see which stories are getting the most attention online. While a January story about Montana’s coldest wind chills on record certainly ranks among what we would consider to be one of the bigger stories of the year, however, we hesitate to call it the top story of 2019 just because it received more unique pageviews than anything else on our website in the last 12 months.
Instead, our newsroom staff selects our top 10 stories of the year based on a combination of the attention they received and their significance to our community.
Of course, that means this is a subjective process, and you may come up with a completely different list than we did. Nonetheless, we invite you to take a stroll down memory lane with what we chose as our 10 biggest stories of 2019.
Thank you for supporting local journalism. We’ll see you in 2020.
From the North Hills fire to Capital Hill Mall, here are the IR's biggest stories of 2019
Here are the 10 biggest local stories of 2019, as selected by the Independent Record newsroom staff.
While Helena’s North Hills may now be white with snow, only a few months ago they glowed red as wildfire, burning for several days and causing…
Montana's first major-party presidential candidate, Gov. Steve Bullock, spent more than six months on the campaign trail this year before bowi…
Serving as a warning to hunters just before rifle season, a Helena man was sent to prison this year for placing a loaded firearm on the backse…
This year brought the last of three trials held in the 2018 slaying of a Helena Valley couple, which Lewis and Clark County Attorney Leo Galla…
For Helena’s city government, 2019 was marked by major and sometimes controversial changes that culminated with the election of two new city c…
With the opening of three new elementary school buildings in Helena and the beginning of classes at the newly established East Helena High Sch…
The 2019 Montana Legislature came with its usual share of jostling between lawmakers and the governor’s office. But the 87-day session saw sev…
Helena was thrust into the national spotlight for a few hours last fall after authorities discovered what was incorrectly believed to be an “i…
Record cold, mounting snow and frozen pipes marked one of the most frigid stretches to hit the capital city in years.
After a decade with little activity, Helena's Capital Hill Mall was demolished in 2019.
