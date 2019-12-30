As the end of the year draws near, news outlets everywhere are taking the opportunity to reflect on their top stories of 2019.

However, it can be difficult to determine exactly what “top stories” are.

Thanks to the wonders of technology, we can easily see which stories are getting the most attention online. While a January story about Montana’s coldest wind chills on record certainly ranks among what we would consider to be one of the bigger stories of the year, however, we hesitate to call it the top story of 2019 just because it received more unique pageviews than anything else on our website in the last 12 months.

Instead, our newsroom staff selects our top 10 stories of the year based on a combination of the attention they received and their significance to our community.

Of course, that means this is a subjective process, and you may come up with a completely different list than we did. Nonetheless, we invite you to take a stroll down memory lane with what we chose as our 10 biggest stories of 2019. 

Thank you for supporting local journalism. We’ll see you in 2020.

From the North Hills fire to Capital Hill Mall, here are the IR's biggest stories of 2019

Here are the 10 biggest local stories of 2019, as selected by the Independent Record newsroom staff. 

