Record penalties levied in Montana dark money lawsuit

Most of the defendants named in the lawsuit — including Western Tradition Partnership, Direct Mail and Communications and Drury Lane Consulting — no longer operate in Montana or have dissolved. (National Right to Work Committee and Montana Citizens for Right to Work were dismissed from the lawsuit due to a process-serving error, and Drury Lane Consulting formed after the 2010 election, so was not included in Reynold’s ruling).

The defendants did not file a response to the lawsuit and did not participate in any hearings, resulting in the default judgment.

Jaime MacNaughton, the agency lawyer for the state Office of the Commissioner of Political Practices, which brought the suit, said the ruling shows that Montana holds both candidates and corporations that violate Montana’s campaign finance laws accountable for their actions.

“Now that we know what these things look like and have experience with it, we’ll be better prepared next time we see it,” MacNaughton said. “The wheels of justice do turn slowly. I’m glad we’re at the end of this and can put it in the past and move on to the next chapter.”