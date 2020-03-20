Reaching your customers is now more important than ever
In this trying time, customers are seeking reliable information about your local business. We'd like to help.

Support Local Now Initiative

We are extending an offer for local businesses to publish important information about their business and invite customers to interact with them online. Are you still open? Are you delivering food or other supplies? Are you offering online services? Let your customers know on the most trusted source of local news and information.

We have Support Local Now Free or Plus packages, that include:

- Profile Page on newspaper website

- Offers & Updates on newspaper website

Logo Inclusion in Promotion

-2×2 Weekly Ad in the State Journal (Plus Package)

