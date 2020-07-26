Rachel Supalla, Discovery KidZone

When Rachel Supalla founded Discovery KidZone in the basement of her home, it was mainly because she couldn’t afford daycare for her four children and she needed to earn some extra money.
If someone then had told her that today she’d be running a school employing almost 50 community members and serving nearly 300 children in three different locations, she probably wouldn’t have believed them.
“I was a stay-at-home mom and preschool teacher, and I needed to make $400 a month to help pay our mortgage,” Supalla said. “That was my goal.”
Supalla got her start in early childhood education 23 years ago in California, where she taught preschool and kindergarten, but she never expected to someday be the CEO of her own school.
Since Discovery KidZone’s founding in 2009, Supalla has not only turned a half-time preschool for five kids into a thriving business, but earned her master’s degree in early childhood administration, made a name for herself in the field of early childhood education, raised her family and served her community.
“It’s been crazy but awesome,” Supalla said.
When she isn’t running Discovery KidZone, she serves on the board for the National Association of Early Learning Leaders; trains other early childhood teachers at the local, state and national levels; writes for early childhood publications to share her expertise; works as the head cheer coach at Jefferson High School in Boulder; and volunteers at church and community events.
She works hard and she doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon. On June 1, the same day Montana entered Phase 2 of reopening businesses after the coronavirus pandemic hit, she opened Discovery KidZone’s newest building.
At the time, Discovery KidZone was open only at 30% capacity, even though the new building was equipped to hold twice the number of kids as the previous location.
“It was scary at first, but it’s been really exciting to see what we’ve done and how we’ve flourished,” she said.
Her secret? Supalla said she couldn’t do it without those around her.
“I have an amazing team. I think you have to empower your leaders that work with you and people on your team to take things on and be successful,” she said. “And my family is so supportive.”
For the past decade, Supalla hasn’t stopped working. And she doesn’t plan to anytime soon.
“I’ve worked really hard and really fast for a long time, so to reflect on everything we’ve built and the people we’ve worked with, met and trained — it’s been nice to have a moment to reflect."
