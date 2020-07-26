Rachel Supalla, Discovery KidZone

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

When Rachel Supalla founded Discovery KidZone in the basement of her home, it was mainly because she couldn’t afford daycare for her four children and she needed to earn some extra money.

If someone then had told her that today she’d be running a school employing almost 50 community members and serving nearly 300 children in three different locations, she probably wouldn’t have believed them.

“I was a stay-at-home mom and preschool teacher, and I needed to make $400 a month to help pay our mortgage,” Supalla said. “That was my goal.”

Supalla got her start in early childhood education 23 years ago in California, where she taught preschool and kindergarten, but she never expected to someday be the CEO of her own school.

Since Discovery KidZone’s founding in 2009, Supalla has not only turned a half-time preschool for five kids into a thriving business, but earned her master’s degree in early childhood administration, made a name for herself in the field of early childhood education, raised her family and served her community.

“It’s been crazy but awesome,” Supalla said.