Public Health: World Maternal Mental Health Day is May 6

May 6 is World Maternal Mental Health Day. In a time when everything seems to have its day (National Pancake Eating Day, National Ice Cream Sundae Day), the Early Childhood Coalition of the Greater Helena Area hopes you’ll take a few minutes to think about the importance of maternal mental health.
Many women are silently suffering, and their mental illnesses often go unnoticed and untreated as a result. Sadly, this can lead to tragic, long-term consequences for mothers, children, and fathers alike.
Women of every culture, age, income level, and race can and do develop perinatal mood and anxiety disorders (PMADs). Symptoms vary greatly and can surface any time during pregnancy and for up to 12 months following delivery. In fact, symptoms sometimes get worse during weaning as well.
Raising awareness of this issue is what World Maternal Mental Health Day is all about. If we all know more about perinatal mood and anxiety disorders – including post-partum depression, anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder, and psychosis – we can help identify and support those who need help but are unable to recognize or ask for it.
So, how do you distinguish between the typical exhaustion and worry of being a new parent and symptoms of perinatal mood and anxiety disorder? It’s not necessarily easy, and there’s no exhaustive guide. But if you or someone you know is experiencing many the following feelings for at least two weeks, and if they’re disrupting daily life, it’s time to seek help.
- Sadness
- Guilt
- Hopelessness
- Loneliness
- Helplessness
- Worthlessness
- Exhaustion
- Inability to make decisions
- Confusion
- Anxiety or agitation
- Isolation
- Low self-esteem
- Inability to laugh
- Loss of confidence
- Feelings of doubt
- Mood swings
- Appetite changes
- Feelings of being overwhelmed
Women with perinatal mood disorders also may cry a lot. They may have strange visions, scary fantasies, or thoughts of hurting themselves or their child. These latter three signs require immediate attention from a medical health professional.
If you suspect that you or someone close to may be experiencing a PMAD, it’s important to speak to a doctor, nurse, midwife, or mental-health care practitioner as soon as possible. If you don’t have established care, call Post-partum Support International at 1-800-944-4773 or text 503-894-9453.
Montana also has a suicide prevention hotline, if needed. Suicide is one of the leading causes of maternal death in the United States, and the leading cause of maternal death in other countries. Moms are not immune, so don’t rule out this possibility.
Here are some simple ways to support a woman in the perinatal period:
- Listen actively, without trying to fix things or solve problems;
- Prepare a meal or drop off some nourishing snacks and beverages;
- Offer to hold her baby while mom tends to her basic needs; and
- Help her decide what would help relieve stress: Does she need a shower and a nap? Does she need fresh air and movement? Does she need to connect with her partner on a date? Maybe she’ll even let you help her do dishes or fold laundry.
Needs are present and ever-changing for new parents. Although they may find it difficult to admit that they need help, it never hurts to show up and offer.
New parents are usually undergoing the biggest transition of their lives. New identities, roles and responsibilities, schedules, shopping lists, you name it. So, yes, it’s a challenging time under even the best of circumstances.
But, when a parent is suffering from a perinatal mood and anxiety disorder, things can go quickly from overwhelming to unmanageable. That’s when their communities need to be there for them. And that’s why we do all we can to raise awareness of the importance of Maternal Mental Health Day on May 6.
Claire Larson is a member of the Maternal Mental Health Task Force of the Early Childhood Coalition of the Greater Helena Area. The ECC is a group of community partners, including Lewis and Clark Public Health, that works together to help children and families be ready for success in school and life.
