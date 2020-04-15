Public Health: World Maternal Mental Health Day is May 6

May 6 is World Maternal Mental Health Day. In a time when everything seems to have its day (National Pancake Eating Day, National Ice Cream Sundae Day), the Early Childhood Coalition of the Greater Helena Area hopes you’ll take a few minutes to think about the importance of maternal mental health.

Many women are silently suffering, and their mental illnesses often go unnoticed and untreated as a result. Sadly, this can lead to tragic, long-term consequences for mothers, children, and fathers alike.

Women of every culture, age, income level, and race can and do develop perinatal mood and anxiety disorders (PMADs). Symptoms vary greatly and can surface any time during pregnancy and for up to 12 months following delivery. In fact, symptoms sometimes get worse during weaning as well.

Raising awareness of this issue is what World Maternal Mental Health Day is all about. If we all know more about perinatal mood and anxiety disorders – including post-partum depression, anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder, and psychosis – we can help identify and support those who need help but are unable to recognize or ask for it.