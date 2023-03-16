“They’re spectacular!” said one happy fan. “They’ve got ‘the sound.’”

He was talking about 710 Ashbury, Helena’s very own Grateful Dead tribute band.

They’re playing 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, St. Paddy’s Day, at Miller’s Crossing, 52 S. Park Ave.

The four-piece band is committed to preserving the legacy of the Grateful Dead, said founder John Chart.

Chart, a dedicated Deadhead since he was a teen, launched the band nine years ago.

Last week over a cup of coffee at the Merc he recalled his first Dead concert at age 15, Sept. 2, 1978, at Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey, when The Dead shared billing with Willie Nelson and the New Riders of the Purple Sage.

Chart went on to see The Dead 35 or more times over the years.

So, it comes as no surprise to those who know him, that he really needed to start his own Dead band.

710 Ashbury is named for an address where The Dead lived from 1966 to ‘68 in Haight Ashbury.

“I’ve been a fan my whole life and I’m down into the minutiae of the Grateful Dead,” Chart said of the obscure name.

Their name could have been more obscure – Ugly Rumors – based on a line from the back of an album cover – but, alas, Tony Blair had already grabbed that name for his band.

And Chart had no desire to follow in the former British prime minister’s footsteps.

“There are a number of years, I listened to no other music,” said Chart with a laugh. For him, admittedly, “it’s a mania.”

It’s one that spread throughout his family, infecting several of his brothers – one of whom plays keyboard in his own Dead tribute band in Colorado.

The Dead were always really generous, said Chart. “They allowed people to tape their shows, which is amazing. They gave away their music and grew their fan base.”

As a result, there are still a lot of people who love the music, Chart said.

Whole new generations have fallen under their spell.

Not only do fans love the songs, but they like to sing and dance along to them, said Chart.

Other Ashbury band members are Johnny Moore, on keys (who by the way will be truckin’ on over from the Saturday Night Live stage at The Myrna Loy – where he’s also performing Friday); Chris Heisel, bass; and Tim Borsberry, drums.

Heisel attended his first Dead concert in 1993 when he was working in Orange County, California, refineries as a college student.

Heisel, a Montana native, grew up in a musical household.

His dad used to play in bar bands in the ‘50s, and decades later Heisel finds himself playing in the same bars.

Depending on the band, Heisel can play bass, guitar, trumpet and piano, but also plays violin and drums.

Playing music and singing, “it just makes you feel good.”

What sets apart 710 Ashbury, he said, is the band has listened to Dead tapes of their live concerts and captured some of that magic.

“We throw in all the riffs and licks that dedicated Deadheads want to hear.

“We’ve converted quite a few people to be deadheads.”

While The Dead would set off on epic improv journeys in concert, 710 Ashbury keeps their audience in mind and limits their jams.

“We’re the user-friendly version of the Grateful Dead,” Heisel said.

Moore is one of those who’s become a convert.

“Growing up, I never listened to the Grateful Dead,” admitted Moore.

And, it turns out, his mom had to bug him to practice piano. Who would’ve thunk it?

For decades Moore has been on stage playing keys, guitar, bass and mandolin with various Helena bands.

When he was invited to join 710 Ashbury, he took a deep dive into Dead music.

“As a musician, I find it very interesting music,” he said. “It’s fun to play. It’s challenging.”

He compares the complexity to Steely Dan’s music, which, he said, other musicians have noted as well.

The Dead “were a group of phenomenal musicians,” he added. “They did a lot of originals. The jam band mystique kind of started with the Grateful Dead.”

Now that he’s a Dead convert, Moore thinks “everybody should experience Dead music.”

And folks should experience the fans as well.

“They’re steadfast fans. They pack the room… and they stay all night. They dance a lot and they sing and they know all the words.

“If people want to come out and learn new songs, they should come to our show.

“I’m looking forward to it.”

Since the gig is St. Paddy’s Day, he predicts the crowd just might start partying down early.

Another Dead convert is the band’s sound guy, Dan Nichols, who helps give 710 Ashbury its distinctive live sound – something The Dead were particularly noted for.

The band plays the Dead music very authentically, Nichols said, noting that Chart is a real experienced Deadhead.

“He loves the music. He knows the sound. He knows the guitar licks. He likes to play it very authentically. He’s very passionate about it, too.”

Nichols, who used to own Soul Tree Recording & Sound, calls them “one of Montana’s better jam bands.”

“Every show is different because of the improvisation.”

Bozeman Magazine wrote of them, “As far as Montana bands go, 710 Ashbury is fast becoming a fan favorite and is on its way to official cult status.”

The band “definitely gets the feeling and meanings of the songs, leaving dance floors full of sweaty, smiling faces wherever they play.”

Adding to the authentic vibe, Heisel will be setting up a light show at Miller’s.

The band wants people up and dancing.

“It’s really about the audience,” said Chart. “We have a better time when the audience gets off.

“You’ll end up enjoying it,” he promised.

Cover is $5.

They’ll also be playing at Lewis & Clark Taproom on May 6.