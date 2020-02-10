Probation officer discovers drugs in probationer's residence

A 29-year-old Helena woman is facing a felony drug charge after her probation officer found drug paraphernalia and a small amount of methamphetamine during a routine search of her residence on the 2400 block of Broadway Jan. 28.

A Helena police officer was dispatched to the residence of Tiffany Fauque, who was already placed under arrest by the probation officer. The probation officer said he found various items, including a pipe, bong, torch, empty syringe and a residue-covered spoon in Fauque's dresser drawers and makeup bags, according to the arresting officer's affidavit. The probation officer also alleges Fauque was in possession of two small plastic bags, one empty, one containing a "very small amount of crystal-like powder, which tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine," the affidavit states.