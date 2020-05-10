Priscilla Cates, PureView Health Center

Priscilla Cates is the clinical nursing supervisor at PureView Health Center in Helena.
Cates' job is to supervise nursing staff at all four PureView sites, which are located in Helena, East Helena and Lincoln and at God's Love homeless shelter. This includes scheduling, staff education, writing policy and procedure, document audits, ordering supplies, advocating for the nursing team and customer service.
"I am a nurse that prefers working alongside my team instead of in my office," Cates said.
Cates said she is proud to be part of a profession that impacts the lives of so many people. Throughout her career, Cates has worked as both a staff nurse and a traveling nurse in a variety of different positions.
"I have been blessed to have been present as someone takes their first breath or held a hand as they took their last breath," Cates said. "I have shared in victories and comforted those that felt lost and hopeless."
Cates said there is no other profession that offers as much variety as nursing does. Cates noted that there are nurses who never lay hands on a patient, including nurses who consult for law firms or call centers.
Cates said her family influenced her decision to become a nurse. When her little brother would get scuffed up while pretending to be a superhero as a child, she would patch him up with bandages, gauze, antibiotic ointment and peroxide.
"I would reach for my medical kit and respond to his cries for help," Cates said. "He will always be my most memorable and most challenging patient."
As Cates grew older, she began to provide more serious medical assistance, such as helping her diabetic grandmother draw insulin into a syringe. She would also help her dress and make sure she took her medication, which is common in hospice nursing.
Cates said the No. 1 issue facing nursing right now is a lack of resources, such as medical supplies, health-care coverage and even providers in specific fields.
She is proud to work for PureView because the nonprofit's mission is to make health care available to everyone. Being able to help those in need is something that matters a lot to Cates.
"Helping others and making a difference feeds my soul," Cates said. "Whether it's handing out a food voucher or connecting our community members with services, I am part of a health care family that makes a difference."
