Priscilla Cates, PureView Health Center

Priscilla Cates is the clinical nursing supervisor at PureView Health Center in Helena.

Cates' job is to supervise nursing staff at all four PureView sites, which are located in Helena, East Helena and Lincoln and at God's Love homeless shelter. This includes scheduling, staff education, writing policy and procedure, document audits, ordering supplies, advocating for the nursing team and customer service.

"I am a nurse that prefers working alongside my team instead of in my office," Cates said.

Cates said she is proud to be part of a profession that impacts the lives of so many people. Throughout her career, Cates has worked as both a staff nurse and a traveling nurse in a variety of different positions.

"I have been blessed to have been present as someone takes their first breath or held a hand as they took their last breath," Cates said. "I have shared in victories and comforted those that felt lost and hopeless."

Cates said there is no other profession that offers as much variety as nursing does. Cates noted that there are nurses who never lay hands on a patient, including nurses who consult for law firms or call centers.