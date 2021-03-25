Watch/Listen info box

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN
Streaming is available at https://www.youtube.com/user/carrollathletics
Radio broadcast: KCAP 94.9 FM or KCAP.COM
Twitter: @IR_DanielS
Quick Facts
Carroll leads the all-time series against Montana State University-Northern 40-7. The Saints have won the last seven meetings including two wins over the Lights last season, winning 54-26 in Helena and 27-6 in Havre.
The Saints are 24-1 at home against Northern. Carroll lost its first home against the Lights in 1958 and has since won 24 straight at home.
Northern's last Frontier Conference win came in 2016, against Carroll in a 28-14 win in Havre.