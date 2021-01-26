Harry Lloyd Emmons

Harry had a larger-than-life personality, loving father, and man of integrity, was born on August 4, 1939 to Lloyd and Emma Emmons in Neptune, New Jersey¬. He was raised in Maryland and attended college at the University of Maryland. Harry then joined the U.S. Navy in 1958 where he proudly served on the UDT-12 team (Underwater Demolition Team) which later became known as the Navy Seals. Following his service, Harry came to Montana on a hunting trip and decided to call it home. It was here that his extraordinary work ethic and love for family took shape. He proudly raised his six children – Kimberly Repp (deceased), Christopher (Mary) Emmons, Jennifer Emmons, Patrick (Ika) Emmons, Meagan (Josh) Smith, and Emily Emmons, as well as his three stepchildren – Derek Jones, Carissa (Rylan) Stahly, and Denver Jones.

All of his life, Harry had an amazing talent for equestrian jumping and later passed his passion onto his sons. As a teenager, he had the privilege of riding for Boyce Nayler and won the U.S. Championship Hunter class at the Madison Square Gardens. When his competition days were over, Harry remained active in the equestrian community and served as President for the Montana Horse Association for several years. Harry also continued to raise horses and coach his sons through their own competitions. When he wasn’t in the arena or working in his barn, you could be certain he was busy making sure his family was being taken care of – whether that was offering support, sharing a story or cracking a joke, you could count on him to warm your heart and leave a lasting impression.