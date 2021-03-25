NHL roundup

Claude Giroux, Kevin Hayes and Sean Couturier scored for the slumping Flyers, They have lost four in a row and 10 of 14.

The teams were meeting eight days after the Rangers’ 9-0 home win over the Flyers, and New York continued where it left off at the outset of this one.

The teams will meet again Saturday.

ISLANDERS 4, BRUINS 3, OT

BOSTON (AP) — Anthony Beauvillier scored 21 seconds into overtime and New York overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the Bruins in the first major league sporting event in Boston with fans in attendance since the pandemic shutdown.

The Islanders trailed 2-0 after one period, but Jean-Gabriel Pageau cut the margin in half in the second, Josh Bailey tied it in the third and Oliver Wahlstrom gave New York the lead with 2:56 left in regulation. Just 54 seconds later, though, Anders Bjork tied it again.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 25 shots for the Islanders, They have won three straight and 12 of 14.

Karson Kuhlman and Steven Kampfer scored for Boston, and Halak stopped 14 of the 18 shots he faced after relieving Tuukka Rask to start the second period. Rask, who hadn’t played since March 7, left with an unspecified injury.