Jefferson girls bow out at Southern B hoop tourney; Townsend avoids elimination with win over Three Forks

The Jefferson Panthers ran into some adversity at the Southern B divisional basketball tournament in Billings and were knocked out in two games.

The Panthers saw everything from their bus breaking down in Livingston, to a jersey infraction, to a a huge foul problem before they hit halftime of their first game, which resulted in a 53-34 loss to Columbus, which advanced to the title game.

Two starters had two fouls in the first quarter, then three fouls before halftime as a 9-7 lead in the first quarter became a 28-11 deficit at the half.

After that they seemed jinxed as undefeated, and No. 2 ranked, Colstrip lost its first round game as well and then eliminated the Panthers from the tournament with a 66-35 win.

The trip was the first to the divisional in three years and the season was highlighted by back-to-back wins over two then No. 8 ranked teams (Whitehall and Anaconda) in the Class B poll and a consequent No. 8 ranking for Jefferson. The poll appearance was the first since 1991 for the Panthers.

Jefferson says farewell to five seniors from the 2021 team as Grace Alexander, Liv Lyons, Hailey Stiles, Abbie Youde and Sam Zody played their final prep games for the Panthers.