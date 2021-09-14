Frontier Conference Football: Week 3 top performers, storylines to follow, players of the week (copy)

It was Mounts that caught the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter as the Bulldogs scored in all four quarters to improve to 2-1 (1-1 Frontier).

Northern is scheduled to face Simon Fraser at home on Oct. 16 in the only other nonconference game featuring a Frontier team this fall.

Frontier Conference in the polls

A new NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 poll — the first of the regular season — was released Monday. With a 2-0 start to the season, Eastern Oregon improved its preseason ranking five spots, moving up to No. 13 ahead of a trip to Helena, Montana, to face Carroll on Saturday.

Western moved into the poll for the first time this fall at No. 23, and with a perfect 2-0 campaign thus far, Rocky Mountain College joined the Bulldogs at No. 24. College of Idaho dropped from the preseason poll into the receiving votes category of Monday’s poll.

Southern Oregon airing it out

The Raiders have themselves a new quarterback. Matt Struck — an Oregon native — made his way through the state of California to Idaho State and most recently Missouri State before joining Southern Oregon’s roster for this fall.