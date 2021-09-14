Carroll's offense continues to grow, improve (copy)

“[He’s] wanting to be the best he can be for the team,” Purcell said. “He really believes in this team and the guys around him and he wants to do well for them. He’s a competitor. You get him in a game and he likes to compete. Competition, that’s where you bring your best out and that’s what he’s shown these last two weeks.”

Bridgewater is in the midst of his third season with Carroll after transferring from Colorado State University-Pueblo ahead of the 2019 season. He threw for over 2,000 yards during his redshirt freshman campaign, completing just over 50 percent of his passes and tossing 19 touchdowns against just five interceptions. He also ran for another four scores and averaged well over 200 yards of offense per game.

In the spring, that number dropped to 135 yards per contest as Bridgewater threw as many interceptions (4) as touchdowns in five games.

Through two games this fall, Bridgewater’s play has been somewhere between those two seasons, statistically speaking, as he has totaled 414 yards through the air with a touchdown and interception.