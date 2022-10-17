Carroll-RMC by the numbers (IR game day tab only) (copy)

1 – how many times Rocky Mountain College has beaten Carroll since 2019 (four games)

2 – times Rocky has forced four or more turnovers

3 – 300-plus yard games by Carroll’s offense in the last four. That’s after averaging 202.5 yards through the first two weeks of the season.

4 – number of defensive touchdowns Rocky has scored. Battlin’ Bears are the only team in the NAIA with that many

5 – the last two matchups between these have been decided by five points or fewer (14-12 Carroll on March 13, 2021; 39-34 Rocky on Oct. 23, 2021)

6 – Carroll’s Frontier Conference rank for points per game (24) and yards per game (288.2) heading into Saturday

7 – times Rocky has converted a fourth down (tied for third-most in the Frontier)

8 – number of receptions Carroll redshirt freshman wide receiver Chris Akulschin has in the last two games (three TDs)

9 – Carroll is 9-for-9 on field goal attempts. The Saints are one of only six NAIA teams to not have missed a field goal.

10 – wins Rocky has on the road since Chris Stutzriem was hired ahead of the 2019 season (Battlin’ Bears are 10-6 on the road in that time)

12 – number of interceptions Rocky’s defense has forced (most in the Frontier and tied for seventh-most in the NAIA)

16 – total number of turnovers Rocky’s defense has forced

19.5 – Yards per catch Rocky wide-out Trae Henry is averaging heading into Saturday (tops in the Frontier)

20 – number of career wins Carroll head coach Troy Purcell will have if the Saints win on Saturday

41.8 – Yards per punt Rocky’s Wyatt Brusven is averaging (first in the Frontier, sixth in the NAIA)

262 – number of all-purpose yards Carroll running back Matthew Burgess had last time he played Rocky (March 13, 2021)