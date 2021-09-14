Carroll looking for first win over Eastern Oregon since 2014 (copy)

The Mountaineers’ defense is far from impenetrable and is coming off a game in which it allowed 408 yards of offense -- including 295 passing -- to Western. The difference in that contest was a 29-yard interception return from Donato right before halftime and a forced fumble by Taylor that helped stall Western’s initial drive out of the break.

“Their front seven play hard. I told our guys that this is going to be two physical football teams matching up and we certainly expect those guys to come in and they know how to hit and how to tackle,” Pfannenstiel said. “They find a way to make clutch plays...They’re opportunistic and coach [Tim] Camp gets those guys playing hard and they create a lot of problems for you.”

Through two games, Eastern Oregon’s defense is allowing better than 220 yards through the air per contest. That bodes well for a Carroll passing attack that has looked solid in the early-going but leans on a rushing game to help loosen up opposing defenses.

Bridgewater has turned the ball over once through the air so far this fall and is hooking his passes up at a 63 percent clip. Running back Duncan Kraft has already found the end zone four times -- including on three occasions against Montana Tech -- and has emerged as Carroll’s top back after an injury to Matt Burgess.