Carroll football game day notes (For print only) (copy)

Carroll Football vs. Southern Oregon

Carroll's football team runs onto the field ahead of Saturday's home game against Southern Oregon.

 Gary Marshall, BMGphotos.com

No. 24 Carroll College – 3-1, 3-1 Frontier

Owning the Yotes: Each of the last three matchups have gone the Saints’ way dating back to April 10, 2021.

Runnin' like the wind: Carroll redshirt junior running back Baxter Tuggle scored two touchdowns in both games against the Yotes last season. He carried the football nine times for 70 yards and a touchdown last weekend against Southern Oregon.

Turnovers aplenty: Carroll has forced nine turnovers through four games, including three each in the last two contests.

Perfect start: Carroll kicker Spencer Berger is 5-for-5 on field goals to begin his collegiate kicking career. He nailed a 33-yard game-winner against Eastern Oregon on Sept. 17 and added two first-half field goals against SOU. Berger has also punted 20 times this season and is averaging 36.1 yards per boot.

Red zone struggles: The Saints have scored 12 of the 13 times they’ve entered the red zone this season (92 percent). Only four of those 13 times (31 percent), however, has Carroll scored a red zone touchdown. That ranks seventh out of eight teams in the Frontier, ahead of only EOU.

A lot on the line: A Carroll win Saturday would pull C of I back to the pack and move the Saints into a tie for first in the Frontier standings.

No. 11 College of Idaho – 4-0, 4-0 Frontier

Thorn in the side: C of I is 24-4 in Frontier Conference games since the beginning of 2019. Three of those losses have been to Carroll.

Offensive prowess: The Yotes have racked up at least 426 yards of offense and 175 rushing yards in all four games this season. Twice C of I has scored at least 40 points and twice the Yotes have eclipsed 280 yards on the ground.

Fourth quarter on lock: C of I has yet to allow a fourth-quarter score (field goal or touchdown) this season. For perspective, the Yotes have scored a combined 42 points in the game’s final 15 minutes.

Rushing attack: The Yotes have scored a rushing touchdown in each of the last nine games and 13 of the last 14.

The big 5-0: Yotes head coach Mike Moroski is looking for win No. 50 on Saturday. Moroski is 49-36 all-time as C of I’s top man.

Frontier dominance: C of I has won outright or shared each of the last three league championships dating back to 2019.

Email Daniel Shepard at daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com or find him on Twitter @IR_DanielS.

