Carroll football game day notes (For print only) (copy)

No. 24 Carroll College – 3-1, 3-1 Frontier

Owning the Yotes: Each of the last three matchups have gone the Saints’ way dating back to April 10, 2021.

Runnin' like the wind: Carroll redshirt junior running back Baxter Tuggle scored two touchdowns in both games against the Yotes last season. He carried the football nine times for 70 yards and a touchdown last weekend against Southern Oregon.

Turnovers aplenty: Carroll has forced nine turnovers through four games, including three each in the last two contests.

Perfect start: Carroll kicker Spencer Berger is 5-for-5 on field goals to begin his collegiate kicking career. He nailed a 33-yard game-winner against Eastern Oregon on Sept. 17 and added two first-half field goals against SOU. Berger has also punted 20 times this season and is averaging 36.1 yards per boot.

Red zone struggles: The Saints have scored 12 of the 13 times they’ve entered the red zone this season (92 percent). Only four of those 13 times (31 percent), however, has Carroll scored a red zone touchdown. That ranks seventh out of eight teams in the Frontier, ahead of only EOU.

A lot on the line: A Carroll win Saturday would pull C of I back to the pack and move the Saints into a tie for first in the Frontier standings.

No. 11 College of Idaho – 4-0, 4-0 Frontier

Thorn in the side: C of I is 24-4 in Frontier Conference games since the beginning of 2019. Three of those losses have been to Carroll.

Offensive prowess: The Yotes have racked up at least 426 yards of offense and 175 rushing yards in all four games this season. Twice C of I has scored at least 40 points and twice the Yotes have eclipsed 280 yards on the ground.

Fourth quarter on lock: C of I has yet to allow a fourth-quarter score (field goal or touchdown) this season. For perspective, the Yotes have scored a combined 42 points in the game’s final 15 minutes.

Rushing attack: The Yotes have scored a rushing touchdown in each of the last nine games and 13 of the last 14.

The big 5-0: Yotes head coach Mike Moroski is looking for win No. 50 on Saturday. Moroski is 49-36 all-time as C of I’s top man.

Frontier dominance: C of I has won outright or shared each of the last three league championships dating back to 2019.