Health briefs published Wednesday, March 4, 2020

St. Peter's Health hosts Heartsaver CPR courses

St. Peter’s Health offers the American Heart Association’s Heartsaver CPR course every Thursday from 6 to 10 p.m. at St. Peter’s Health Regional Medical Center (except the last Thursday of each month). Space is limited. The course is a classroom, video-based and instructor-led course that teaches adult CPR, AED use and choking relief. It is appropriate for anyone with limited or no medical training who would like to learn how to manage a choking emergency or sudden cardiac arrest in the first few minutes until a professional is able to care for the victim. The course is $75 per person, and participants who successfully pass the course receive an American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR AED course completion card that is valid for two years. To find upcoming class dates and to register, visit www.sphealth.org/classes-events/cpr-first-aid-classes. To learn more about the Heartsaver CPR course, advanced class offerings or other opportunities for your organization or business, please call the American Heart Association Training Center Coordinator at 406-444-2375.