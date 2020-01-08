To list or change an item in the Health Briefs, send an email to irstaff@helenair.com. The deadline is Friday at 5 p.m. for Wednesday's edition. Please note that you may view the health briefs in their entirety at helenair.com.
St. Peter's Health holds prepared parenting classes
St. Peter’s Health offers free classes taught by a variety of specialists and professionals to help with all the preparations, expectations and after-birth details surrounding a new baby.
All courses take place in the St. Peter’s Health Regional Medical Center Education Room and no registration is required (with the exception of the Infant CPR/Choking course due to limited class size). Community members can come to one class or attend all the classes. Class topics include childbirth education, Women and Children's Unit tours, breastfeeding basics, nutrition and postpartum recovery. Classes are open to anyone who is pregnant or has recently had a child. Classes are offered to moms and their partners. Please do not bring children to classes. The 2020 schedule is now available at www.sphealth.org.
Experience a free Reiki treatment
Healing Light Reiki is offering free reiki treatments during the Reiki Circle at 6260 Head Lane, from 7-9:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month. No need to call ahead, just stop in. Reiki practitioners of all levels and those who wish to experience reiki in a group setting are welcome. Offered through light touch, reiki is gentle, non-invasive and profound in its capacity to enhance the body's natural ability to heal itself and is a powerful approach to reduce stress, promote wellness, strengthen the immune system, relieve pain and increase as well as balance the body's energy.
For details, call/text/email Jay Pocius at 431-8477, HealingLightReikiMT@gmail.com or visit www.HealingLightReiki.net/reiki-circle.
Cancer survivors support group
The Circle of Hope Cancer Survivors Support Group meeting takes place at noon on the first and third Wednesday at The Survivor's Boutique, 1054 Helena Ave. This meeting is open to women of all ages with all types of cancer. Bring a sack lunch and come share your experiences in a safe, confidential meeting with other survivors. For information, call 422-0898.
Gentle Ways exercise class ongoing
Gentle Ways, an exercise class designed for people over 50, is offered year round every Tuesday and Thursday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at 2330 E. Broadway except on holidays. The class is offered in a handicapped accessible facility by several experienced volunteers. There is no fee or registration; non-perishable donations for Helena Food Share are accepted in lieu of a class fee.
Class emphasis is on building and maintaining strength, balance and flexibility. Participants are encouraged to bring their own mats, wear comfortable clothing and practice within the needs and limits of their own body. Gentle Ways is a Helena Community Connections program. Visit www.bridgeshcc.org for more information on Bridges programs. For any additional information about Gentle Ways please call 406-442-1685.
Mindfulness meditation for veterans
Veterans are invited to participate in a free mindfulness meditation class that will be held from 7-7:30 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the The Lotus Center, 40 N. Last Chance Gulch (enter from the back of the building on Hibbard Way in alley). The class will be led by LuAnn Whale and hosted by the American Legion Lewis and Clark Post 2. For information, contact William Palumbo at 465-3082, or email at wil_pal@icloud.com.
NAMI peer support group
The NAMI Peer support group for persons living with mental illness meets from 7-8:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. The group meets at the new NAMI Montana office, 1331 Helena Ave. Call 443-7871 for more information.
NAMI family support group
NAMI family support group for family members and friends of persons living with a serious mental illness meets from 6:30-8 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month at the MHA Building, 2625 Winne Ave. Call 461-1168 for information.
Parkinson’s disease support group
Persons living with Parkinson’s disease and their caregivers are invited to attend the Parkinson’s disease support group. The group meets on the second Thursday each month from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. at Touchmark, 915 Saddle Drive. Call 406-438-1002 for information.
Nar-Anon family group
Helena Nar-Anon Family Group is a 12-step program for family and friends of addicts. Meetings are held every Monday and Thursday, 5:30-6:30 PM, St. Paul’s Methodist Church, corner of Lawrence and Logan, Room 101.
Narcotics Anonymous
Daily Narcotics Anonymous meetings are offered. Meetings are listed at www.helenaevents.com and at www.namontana.com.
Nar-Anon is a 12-step program for those affected by someone else’s addiction. Meetings are held Monday and Thursday, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Paul’s Methodist Church building, Room 101.
Free Blood Pressure checks at St. Peter’s
Free blood pressure checks are available to all community members every Monday in the St. Peter’s Health Regional Medical Center’s main lobby from 1 to 4 p.m. Community members can enter through the main entrance off of Winne Avenue. St. Peter’s Health Regional Medical Center is located at 2475 E. Broadway St.
Suicide survivors group meetings
Helena-based nonprofit Breathe, Let's Start a Conversation, is offering a support group for suicide loss survivors in the Helena area. The support group will be held the first Tuesday of every month from 6:30-8 p.m. at St. Peter's Health Education Center, 2475 E. Broadway. Doors open at 6 p.m.
For information, contact Jamie Eastwood at 437-4233 or visit the group's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Helena-and-East-Helena-Area-Suicide-Bereavement-Support-Group-1965913850092860/.
Al-Anon monthly speaker meeting
Al-Anon (family and friends of problem drinkers) monthly speaker meeting will be held at 8 p.m. the first Friday of each month. The group meets upstairs at the First Presbyterian Church on Rodney Street and 11th Avenue. The meeting features a special guest speaker. All are welcome.
Regular Al-Anon and Alateen meetings are offered throughout the week at varying times. Schedules for these meeting in the Helena area are available at www.al-anon-montana.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Every day of the week, Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are offered throughout the day in the Helena area. Some meetings offer daycare, others are specifically for men or women. All meetings and details about each meeting offered in the Helena area are listed at www.helenaevents.com as well as www.aa-montana.org.
Mid-Day meditation
Join LuAnn Whale at 12:10 p.m. on Thursdays for a free weekly 40-minute mid-day mediation class. Located in the private and peaceful downstairs studio at 40 Hibbard Way (the rear door is between the Parrot and Miller's Coin) you will have the opportunity to let go, relax and allow her to guide and teach you new ways of working with the mind, body and spirit. This class is designed to open the heart, to clear the mind and to rejuvenate the body for increased over all well-being. Guided meditation assists in stress relief and improves focus and concentration and inspires creativity. In this class we will use the breath and guided visualization to energize the body, to calm and clarify the mind.
Dementia caregiver support group available
Dementia and Alzheimer’s caregiver support group meets at at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at Touchmark. Respite care is available for loved ones. Touchmark is located at 915 Saddle Drive. For information, call 449-4900.
St. Peter's Health Ostomy Support Group
Patients, families, friends and caregivers are invited to join the St. Peter’s Health Ostomy Support Group, a group dedicated to helping patients with intestinal or urinary diversion return to everyday living. The group provides education, information, support, advocacy and open discussion regarding ostomy issues and is led by the St. Peter’s Health staff, including Nicole Monohon, RN, BS, CWON (certified wound and ostomy nurse). The group meets the fourth Tuesday of every month from 5 to 6 p.m in the Education Center at St. Peter’s Health Regional Medical Center (enter through main Regional Medical Center entrance). For questions, contact Monohon at 406-447-2705.
Gamblers Anonymous meets
Gamblers Anonymous meets 6 p.m. Mondays at the Wilson Hall, 511 N. Park. For information, call 431-1663.
Red Cross seeks blood donations
Donors of all blood types are urged to give now to help meet the needs of trauma patients and others with serious medical conditions.
To make an appointment to donate blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App from app stores, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Prepare for your donation day by getting a good night's sleep, eating a nutritious meal the night before and drinking extra fluids.
Vaccines available at Albertsons/Osco pharmacy
Albertsons/Osco Pharmacy at 3151 N. Montana Ave., and Safeway Pharmacy at 611 N. Montana Ave., have the new shingles vaccine Shingrix in stock, that has been unavailable nationwide. Shingrix is recommended for all patients 50 and older, even if they have previously received the Zostavax vaccine for shingles. Shingrix is more effective than the Zostavax vaccine, and it is given as a two-shot series. The pharmacies are able to electronically bill the patients insurance before giving the vaccination, and the Shingrix vaccine has no copay with many insurances. Both pharmacies are also providing flu shots and back to school immunizations for patients 7 and older. The pharmacies provide vaccines for tetanus with whooping cough, hpv, hepatitis A and B, measles/mumps/rubella, and pneumonia (Prevnar and Pneumovax). All patients receiving a vaccine will also be given a 10% off coupon for groceries on up to a $200 purchase at Albertsons or Safeway. Call 44-2295 for questions or to schedule vaccinations for large groups.
No appointment needed for flu shot at LCPH
Flu shots are available at Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) during regular walk-in immunization clinics Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at 1930 Ninth Ave. No appointment is needed.
The health department can bill all insurance providers, so bring insurance information with you. Options are also available for those without insurance.
Health experts recommend a yearly flu shot for everyone age 6 months or older. It’s the best protection against influenza, a highly contagious virus that can cause mild to severe illness. It takes about two weeks after vaccination for the body to develop immunity.
Vaccination is especially important for people who are at a high risk of developing severe complications from the disease. This includes young children; pregnant women; people with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, or heart or lung disease; and people 65 or older.
For more information, contact LCPH at 457-8900.
St. Peter’s Health offers diabetes prevention program
Registration is now being accepted for “Inch by Inch,” a 12-month nutrition and physical activity course focused on the prevention of diabetes and heart disease through lifestyle change. The course is offered through St. Peter’s Health Clinical Nutrition department. Classes meet weekly; Mondays from noon to 1 p.m. (starting Jan. 20), or Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. (starting Jan. 21), or Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (starting Jan. 22) at St. Peter’s Regional Medical Center.
"Inch by Inch" is designed to empower individuals who want to take an active role in their own health care to make positive, healthy and long lasting lifestyle changes. The classes are open to those who meet certain medical eligibility criteria: overweight, pre-diabetes, elevated cholesterol (or on meds) or blood pressure (or on meds), or history of gestational diabetes. Participants cannot be in active chemotherapy or dialysis treatment. A provider referral is required. Keeping a food and activity log is mandatory. The cost is $100. Medicaid and Medicare eligible participants may attend free of charge. A six-month YMCA membership is included in the program. For more information on how to qualify and enroll, call 444-2386 and speak with Yvonne Tapper-Gardzina or Tolly Patten.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly
The group meets 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Susanna Place, 502 Logan St., Room 104. TOPS is the original nonprofit, noncommercial network of weight-loss support groups and wellness education organization.
Overeaters Anonymous
Overeaters Anonymous meetings are offered at Susanna’s Place, 512 Logan St. Saturday's meeting is at 9 a.m. in Room 104; Monday's meeting is at 7 p.m. in Room 204; Thursday's meetings are at noon and 7 p.m. in room 204. For information, call 461-7798.
Veteran family support group
The group meets at 10 a.m. on Thursdays at the Helena Vet Center. You are not alone. An opportunity for people to join others in the same situation and share experiences.
St. Peter’s Health offers diabetes support group
Designed for those with diabetes and a family member or support person, the diabetes support group meets the third Thursday of each month, 5:30-6:30 p.m., in the Clinical Nutrition Conference Room at St. Peter’s Health Regional Medical Center. (In November and December, the group meets the first Thursday of the month due to Thanksgiving and Christmas.) Use the east entrance and follow directional signs. For more information, call 406-444-2116.
St. Peter's Health hosts Heartsaver CPR courses
St. Peter’s Health offers the American Heart Association’s Heartsaver CPR course every Thursday from 6 to 10 p.m. at St. Peter’s Health Regional Medical Center (except the last Thursday of each month). Space is limited. The course is a classroom, video-based and instructor-led course that teaches adult CPR, AED use and choking relief. It is appropriate for anyone with limited or no medical training who would like to learn how to manage a choking emergency or sudden cardiac arrest in the first few minutes until a professional is able to care for the victim. The course is $75 per person, and participants who successfully pass the course receive an American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR AED course completion card that is valid for two years. To find upcoming class dates and to register, visit www.sphealth.org/classes-events/cpr-first-aid-classes. To learn more about the Heartsaver CPR course, advanced class offerings or other opportunities for your organization or business, please call the American Heart Association Training Center Coordinator at 406-444-2375.
Open Access at Center for Mental Health
Open Access at The Center for Mental Health has same-day scheduling or walk-in appointments for people seeking immediate treatment and mental health care. Open Access intake appointments will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday.
Call 443-7151 or go to the center during Open Access hours and staff at the center will accommodate individual needs accordingly. There may be times when individuals will not be able to access an appointment due to filled slots or lack of time. Given the situation, the center will ensure safety of the individuals. Bring in insurance cards and/or proof of finances to determine sources for payment.
Same day scheduling/walk-in appointments will dramatically decrease a person’s waiting time for initial assessment, evaluation and treatment. Doctor's referrals may be done at the same time as the assessment to expedite the process if necessary. Same-day discharge from an inpatient facility will have to be scheduled on another day.
Programs available to help adults with arthritis
Department of Public Health and Human Services officials say that more than one in four adult Montanans report having arthritis. Fortunately, there are programs in Montana to help address this issue.
The Montana Arthritis Program collaborates with sites across the state to implement the Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program, the Walk with Ease Program, the Enhance Fitness Program and the Chronic Disease Self-Management Program developed by Stanford University. Anyone is eligible to participate in these classes, which are held year round.
To find a class near you or information about the Montana Arthritis Program, visit www.dphhs.mt.gov/publichealth/arthritis or contact Heather Welch at 444-0958 or hwelch@mt.gov.
American Indian Commercial Tobacco Quit Line
The Department of Public and Health and Human Services, with National Jewish Health and input from local American Indian tobacco prevention programs and various tribal public health officials across six states, has developed a new approach to help reduce tobacco use among American Indians.
The American Indian Commercial Tobacco Quit Line Program, the first of its kind in the country, is modeled after the highly successful DPHHS Montana Tobacco Quit Line.
The American Indian Commercial Tobacco Quit Line is available 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. seven days a week, 1-855-372-0037. People can enroll online at www.mtamericanindianquitline.com.
The new program has a dedicated call line where clients will be put in touch with an American Indian cessation coach. They will be offered 10 coaching calls, eight weeks of free nicotine replacement therapy and given the option of reduced cost cessation medication.
DPHHS offers ‘Health in the 406’ messages
The Department of Public Health and Human Services has a series of health messages called Health in the 406 that will focus on various public health topics designed to raise awareness and help Montanans live healthier lives.
There are numerous important public health issues that impact all of us, and the goal is to shed some light on those key areas where Montana is doing well, but also where improvements can be made, said State Medical Officer Dr. Greg Holzman.
Exercise focusing on leg strength and balance can prevent falls. There are free or low-cost exercise programs in Montana for adults with arthritis.
Anyone interested in receiving the Health in the 406 messages can go to www.healthinthe406.mt.gov.
There will be a wide range of topics such as chronic pain, mental health and tobacco use, birth defects, colorectal screening and more. Comments or suggestions can be emailed to healthinthe406@mt.gov.
Health officials launch new STD/HIV testing website
The Department of Public Health and Human Services has launched a website to make it easier for Montanans find HIV testing sites.
The new website address is GetTested.MT.gov.
DPHHS and local public health agencies are encouraging everyone who has never been tested for HIV to get tested now.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care. Sexually active gay and bisexual men and anyone who has injected drugs and shared needles may benefit from more frequent testing.
Public health partners are making it easier to find testing locations across Montana, many are free of charge and some offer anonymous testing in private settings.
Counselors are able to link clients directly to care and ensure they receive the services they needed to make choices that keep them healthy and protect others. In most situations, test results are ready in less than 30 minutes and most tests accurately detect any HIV one month after the last exposure.
Today, an estimated 1.1 million people are living with HIV in the United States, including about 700 Montanans. When recognized and treated, HIV is a manageable condition and people with it can live longer and healthier than ever before. Services are available statewide and case managers can help anyone with HIV navigate through various care options.
