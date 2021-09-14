'Any way to motivate, that’s the key': Carroll football benefitting from focus yarn (copy)

HELENA — In seemingly every football program around the country, regardless of level, there are things beyond the Xs and Os that set each individual one apart. Small things. Maybe a routine, or a tradition, something a coach or player has picked up along the way that they believe gives them and their team an advantage or edge.

For Carroll, focus yarn is one of those small things that, if you do not pay attention, could be overlooked, but to the players and coaches, has an impact.

“Every week we have our opponents colors, it’s on your wrist, it’s focus yarn, and it just focuses you when you’re not in the building,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “You might want to go play video games for three hours or whatever, but you’ve gotta be focused during the season on your opponent and how you can get better. Spend that time watching Hudl, raise the bar, do more. It also goes back to your goals...Anytime you look on your wrist and go, ‘oh man that’s right I’m a Carroll football player, even though I’m not in the building, I’m not on the field, I need to continue to improve and get better.’”