Gary Yaeger's passion for steam engines began at age 5 and has been a constant in his life ever since.

Yaeger marked his 80th birthday and 60th wedding anniversary by showcasing his steam engines at a private gathering in his son's home.

“I'm so proud of him (Gary) carrying on this tradition and knowledge he has of antique steam, and he's so humble about it,” Michelle Yaeger, his daughter, said. “Such a beautiful heritage to pass on to the next generations.”

The 1909 steam engines demonstrated were the J.I. Case 15 horsepower and the Reeves 20 horsepower model. The J.I. Case was thrusting, and the Reeves was crushing rock into gravel.

Steam engines use heated water to create steam that pushes a piston or turbine, generating power using wood fire to heat the water.

According to Yaeger, while it was once a reliable and efficient way to power machines, the time it takes to start-up has made it unable to keep up with growing economic needs, leading to the adoption of diesel and gas-powered engines.

“The more we show steam engines, the more popular they get,” said Yaeger. “People get the itch and can’t help themselves and buy one.”

Yaeger bought the J.I. Case in 1980, having sold the one he grew up using in 1954. He started helping with the steam engines at a young age.

“I wanted my steam engines’ picture in the magazine,” Yaeger said. “I guess it was because everyone else was putting their engines in, so I thought I could too.”

His first steam engine photo was published in 1958 in the Iron Men Album Magazine, and he submitted his first article to Steam Engines Magazine at 12.

Yaeger still writes for the Iron Age Magazine, submitting four times yearly. He also has thousands of followers online, where he shares his knowledge of steam engines worldwide.

Yaeger traveled and shared knowledge for years before stopping due to health reasons. He recently overcame stage four Carcinoma cancer in his palate.

Gary looks forward to his weekly visits to his son’s workshop, where he gets lost in the collection of antiques dating back to the 1800s. The items not only have historical significance but also hold a special place in Gary’s heart as they are a part of his family history.

Gary Yaeger said his family came to the United States in 1872 on a steamboat called the "Benton" from what is now France. His grandparents were among the first pioneers of Montana, and his wife wrote a book about the pioneer days centered around his grandmother Rosalie.

Among his family heirlooms and historic artifacts are two vintage Fords - a 1926 Model T coupe he bought at 10 and a 1925 Model TT, a 2-ton truck, he bought at 11, which was used for steam engine demonstrations.

“I've never been accused of being normal,” Gary Yaeger said. “Normal is just a setting on a close dryer.”