Police say Helena man drove drunk onto Vigilante Day Parade route

A Helena man was arrested April 6 after Helena police allege he attempted to drive through a downtown intersection closed for the Vigilante Day Parade while intoxicated.

According to the arresting officer's affidavit, James Edgar Defer, 35, drove around the cone blockade and Cpl. Josh Ray, who was stopping traffic in uniform at the intersection of Last Chance Gulch and Sixth Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. on May 6.

"The downtown area had extremely heavy foot traffic due to families coming to the area for the parade," the affidavit states. "(T)he sidewalks were full of adults and children seated and walking."

Though the parade was underway, it had yet to reach Defer's location as he continued to drive on the parade route.

Defer eventually stopped and exited his vehicle to speak with Ray, who stated in the affidavit Defer's breath smelled of alcohol.

Defer's field sobriety tests showed "multiple clues of impairment," and his breath sample showed a 0.230 breath alcohol content, according to the court filings.

Defer also had one previous DUI charge on his record and a valid warrant for his arrest.

He was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He is charged with a felony count of criminal endangerment and a misdemeanor DUI.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

