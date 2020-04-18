Police foil suspected drug deal during routine traffic stop

A 24-year-old Helena woman is accused of possessing dangerous drugs after a Helena police officer pulled over the car she was riding in because its license plate light was out.

Hanna M. Fetter was a passenger in a car heading south on Oregon Street just before 9 p.m. on March 27. An officer noticed the vehicle's license plate light was out and conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Fee Street and Livingston Avenue.

The officer noticed a plastic bag in a cup holder between Fetter and the driver, suspected a possible drug offense and asked the occupants to exit the vehicle.

Fetter reportedly gave the officer a false name.

While resisting being placed in handcuffs, another plastic bag containing methamphetamine fell out of Fetter's pocket.

Once in handcuffs, Fetter was informed she was being arrested, at which point she ran from the officers but was eventually apprehended. According to the arresting officer's affidavit, a fellow officer injured a hand in the pursuit.

Officers searched Fetter and discovered two small bags of methamphetamine, multiple used syringes with heroin residue and a digital scale.

The driver of the vehicle told police she was transporting Fetter to a drug deal.