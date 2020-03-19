Police arrest man in possession of methamphetamine

A 26-year-old Helena man was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and a "large quantity" of syringes, according to the arresting officer.

A Helena police officer on patrol around 10 p.m. on March 14 observed Dominik J. Propp walking east on Lawrence Street near Warren Street and recognizing him from previous dealings. The officer confirmed with dispatch that Propp had a valid arrest warrant.

The officer stopped Propp and immediately placed him under arrest.

Propp admitted to being under the influence of methamphetamine and consented to a search of his backpack, which turned up "a large quantity of used and unused syringes," some of which contained a clear liquid later determined to be methamphetamine, and "multiple small Ziploc style bags with a crystal substance consistent with methamphetamine," according to the arresting officer's report.

Propp was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with one felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

