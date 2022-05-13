Police accuse Helena man of assault, kidnapping, criminal endangerment

A 34-year-old Helena man is accused of kidnapping and assaulting a partner or family member.

Helena police were dispatched to the 2100 block of 11th Avenue just after 2 a.m. on April 6 for a report of a domestic disturbance.

According to the arrest report, Jerome Patrick Shafford and the victim were outside of a friend's house in a vehicle when Shafford began punching the victim "numerous times on the arm, leg and head, which caused injury."

The arresting officer noted in the arrest affidavit that the victim had visible bruising on the arm.

The victim tried to drive to the hospital but was allegedly stopped by Shafford. Police allege that when the victim would not open the vehicle to Shafford, he began "to punch the vehicle on the windows, sides and headlights, causing damage to the vehicle."

After eventually gaining access to the vehicle, Shafford allegedly held a knife to the victim and demanded to drive away.

While holding a knife to the victim's throat from the passenger seat, he allegedly reached his leg over the center console and pressed the accelerator, according to the affidavit.

"The defendant started driving the vehicle at a high rate of speed on Highway 12 making the victim feel like he was going to crash the vehicle due to the erratic driving behavior and traffic on the highway," the officer states in the affidavit.

Shafford was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

Shafford has been charged with felony counts of criminal endangerment and aggravated kidnapping along with misdemeanor counts of partner or family member assault and criminal mischief.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

